In an interview with CNBC, Affirm CEO Max Levchin said higher interest rates would have a limited impact on Affirm’s business and funding model.

Levchin said Affirm’s long-term funding relationships and staggered maturities help cushion the company from short-term Fed rate moves.

He added Affirm has maintained “sustained profitable growth” while expanding more than 30% annually.

According to him, “the Affirm consumer is healthy” despite persistent inflation and higher gasoline prices.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) rallied to an 11-month high in morning trade on Friday before paring some of the gains after its quarterly earnings beat, with CEO Max Levchin saying the buy-now, pay-later company has grown more than 30% for 11 straight quarters and is showing “no signs of slowing down.”

“I think we’ve grown for 30-plus percent for the last 11 straight quarters and showed no signs of slowing down,” Levchin said in an interview with CNBC following Affirm’s latest earnings report. “I think we’ll be here for all economies.”

Affirm reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of about $1.16 billion, up 33% year over year, and ahead of the $1.11 consensus estimate, as per Koyfin. The company also delivered its most profitable quarter to date, according to management.

AFRM stock single-day gains over the past two years on August 28 as of 9:35 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

AFRM stock climbed nearly 13% in morning trade, to levels last seen in September 2025, and was on track to log its biggest single-day jump since May 2025.

AFRM stock price performance over the past 12 months on August 28 as of 9:35 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

Affirm CEO Says Higher Rates Haven’t Disrupted Funding

Levchin said Affirm sees demand in different economic conditions for different reasons. During periods of inflation, consumers may become more deliberate about how they spend and use installment payments to manage larger purchases. When economic growth is stronger, consumers may turn to Affirm for more discretionary spending.

“We very successfully lived through the last round of rates going up,” Levchin said, stating that Affirm's results showed relatively little impact from higher rates.

He added that the company's funding arrangements mean its ability to operate is “really not impacted all that much in the short term” when the Federal Reserve moves rates. Over the longer term, he said, Affirm plans its funding structure carefully.

Levchin noted that Affirm has maintained “sustained profitable growth” while expanding more than 30% annually and that the “the Affirm customer is healthy,” despite persistent inflation and higher gasoline prices.

How Is Retail Feeling About AFRM Stock?

AFRM stock was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around Affirm rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day, and chatter climbed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

One retail trader pointed to Affirm’s technical setup and suggested the stock could move into the low-$90s.

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Another trader took a more aggressive view, predicting a gain of more than 20% in the session following Affirm’s “huge beat.”

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AFRM’s stock has gained nearly 20% this year and around 11% in the last 12 months.

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