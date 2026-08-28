Mounjaro produced an 8% lower rate of cardiovascular death, heart attack or stroke than Lilly’s diabetes drug Trulicity.

The new indication covers major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attack and nonfatal stroke.

The approval was based on Lilly’s SURPASS-CVOT study, which enrolled 13,299 participants across 30 countries.

Mounjaro’s U.S. revenue jumped 45% to $4.8 billion last quarter.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was in the spotlight on Friday after its blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro received expanded approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce serious cardiovascular risks in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The new indication covers major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attack and nonfatal stroke. Mounjaro has already been approved to improve blood sugar in adults and children aged 10 and older with type 2 diabetes.

LLY shares were up 0.7% in pre-market trading and are on track to arrest a slump that lasted for the past four sessions.

Mounjaro Vs Trulicity: What The FDA Decision Means

The approval was based on Lilly’s SURPASS-CVOT study, which enrolled 13,299 participants across 30 countries. The study directly compared Mounjaro with Lilly’s Trulicity, an injectable diabetes treatment shown to provide cardiovascular benefits.

Mounjaro produced an 8% lower rate of cardiovascular death, heart attack or stroke than Trulicity.

“For people with type 2 diabetes, heart disease is the leading cause of death, and Mounjaro – the #1 most prescribed branded type 2 diabetes medicine for adults in the U.S. – now gives them a proven way to lower that risk, adding to the strong foundation it has already built in A1C and weight,” said Kenneth Custer, executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health.

Mounjaro Is Already A $9.9 Billion Drug For Lilly

The approval also expands the potential use of one of Lilly’s fastest-growing medicines.

Mounjaro’s U.S. revenue jumped 45% to $4.8 billion last quarter, while worldwide sales surged 91% to $9.9 billion.

The development also comes amid broader GLP-1 competition between Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound franchise has been a major driver of the company's growth, while Novo remains a key competitor with Ozempic and Wegovy.

Retail Sees Potential In Mounjaro’s Global Prospects

Retail sentiment surrounding LLY on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

One user said the FDA verdict could bode well for Mounjaro’s global prospects.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained around 9% so far this year, outperforming rival Novo Nordisk (NVO), whose shares are down more than 11%.

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