Chocolate is undoubtedly one of humanity's earliest luxuries that have maintained its reputation to this day. Chocolate is made from the cacao tree's fruit, first cultivated thousands of years ago.

On July 7, the world celebrates World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day. This special day allows people worldwide to indulge in their favourite treat without feeling guilty.

The cocoa beans are initially bitter. Once harvested from the tree, they undergo several processes, including roasting, shell removal, and heating, to produce mouthwatering Chocolate.

About the history of World Chocolate Day

There are various theories about how Chocolate was introduced and how the sweetmeat gained polarity among the public. Some argue that International Chocolate Day commemorates the introduction of Chocolate to Europe in 1550. The cocoa confection, initially bitter, became sweet in the 16th century in Europe and became a popular treat in many households. Baker's Chocolate was the first chocolate company in America. The National Confectioners Association of the United States has designated a special day to celebrate sugary treats. According to some sources, the first World Chocolate Day was held in 2009. What matters most is that July 7 should be observed as a day to enjoy Chocolate in whatever form one prefers.

About the significance of World Chocolate Day

The brown-hued sweet confectionary is made from cacao tree seeds with a strong and bitter flavour. To develop the world-famous taste, the seeds must be fermented. Cacao seed has been cultivated for at least three millennia and can be found in Mexico, Central America, and Northern South America. Many modern chocolate companies started in the late 1800s and early 1900s. You can commemorate the global event by indulging in various chocolate recipes and sharing them with your loved ones.

Know some facts about Chocolate

1) Dark Chocolate contains antioxidants that can help lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.

2) Chocolate is regarded as a divine fruit, and the tree from which it is derived has an intriguing name that suggests its reputation dates back to ancient times. The tree is called Theobroma cacao in Greek; in English, it means "food for the gods."

3) To make 500 grams of Chocolate, up to 400 cocoa beans are required. A cocoa pod typically contains 40 cocoa beans.

4) Endorphins, the feel-good chemicals in your body that make you happy, are released when you eat Chocolate.

5) While some people prefer white Chocolate to Dark Chocolate, it should be noted that white Chocolate isn't Chocolate. It contains no cocoa particles and is simply a combination of sugar, vanilla, and cocoa butter.

