Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Bollywood stars who dumped partners after achieving fame

These Bollywood actors and actresses left their previous partners after gaining fame and pursuing relationships with other famous personalities within the industry. Find out who they are...

Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with Nihar Pandya at the beginning of her career. However, she left him for Ranbir Kapoor.

Avantika Malik initially dated Ranbir Kapoor but later ended their relationship and chose to be with Imran Khan instead.

Priyanka Chopra was in a relationship with Aseem Merchant before her career took off. After winning Miss World 2000, she left him.

Alia Bhatt, now married to Ranbir Kapoor, initially dated Ali Dadarkar. After entering the film industry, she fell in love with Siddharth Malhotra and left Dadarkar.

Kangana Ranaut was initially in a relationship with Adhyayan Suman. She broke up with him after gaining popularity with the film Gangster.

Sonakshi Sinha was initially in a relationship with Aditya Shroff. After two years of dating, they had a major fight and broke up.

Jacqueline Fernandez initially dated Hassan bin Rashid Al Khalifa and later fell in love with Sajid Khan.

Aishwarya Rai dated model Rajiv Mulchandani when she entered the modelling world. Later, she became close to Salman Khan.

Arjun Kapoor, who dated Salman Khan's sister-in-law Malaika Arora, initially dated Salman's sister Arpita Khan. After two years, they broke up.

Abhishek Bachchan dated Dipannita Sharma for a few years before their relationship ended, marking a mutual parting of ways.

