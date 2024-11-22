Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Bollywood stars who dumped partners after achieving fame

These Bollywood actors and actresses left their previous partners after gaining fame and pursuing relationships with other famous personalities within the industry. Find out who they are...

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with Nihar Pandya at the beginning of her career. However, she left him for Ranbir Kapoor.

article_image2

Avantika Malik initially dated Ranbir Kapoor but later ended their relationship and chose to be with Imran Khan instead.

article_image3

Priyanka Chopra was in a relationship with Aseem Merchant before her career took off. After winning Miss World 2000, she left him.

article_image4

Alia Bhatt, now married to Ranbir Kapoor, initially dated Ali Dadarkar. After entering the film industry, she fell in love with Siddharth Malhotra and left Dadarkar.

article_image5

Kangana Ranaut was initially in a relationship with Adhyayan Suman. She broke up with him after gaining popularity with the film Gangster.

article_image6

Sonakshi Sinha was initially in a relationship with Aditya Shroff. After two years of dating, they had a major fight and broke up.

article_image7

Jacqueline Fernandez initially dated Hassan bin Rashid Al Khalifa and later fell in love with Sajid Khan.

article_image8

Aishwarya Rai dated model Rajiv Mulchandani when she entered the modelling world. Later, she became close to Salman Khan.

article_image9

Arjun Kapoor, who dated Salman Khan's sister-in-law Malaika Arora, initially dated Salman's sister Arpita Khan. After two years, they broke up.

article_image10

Abhishek Bachchan dated Dipannita Sharma for a few years before their relationship ended, marking a mutual parting of ways.

