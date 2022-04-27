Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chocolate made in Belgium factory triggers global health alert

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    At least 151 genetically-related cases suspected to be linked to the consumption of the implicated chocolate products made in Belgium by Ferrero have been reported.

    Image: Kinder products manufactured at the implicated facility in Arlon, Belgium

    The World Health Organisation has issued a health alert about an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium sequence type 34 infection with cases being reported from 11 countries. At least 151 genetically-related cases suspected to be linked to the consumption of the implicated chocolate products made in Belgium by Ferrero have been reported.

    The chocolate has been distributed to at least 113 countries. 

    In December 2021 and January 2022, traces of Salmonella Typhimurium were detected in buttermilk tanks at the Ferrero Corporate plant in Arlon, Belgium. Following this, hygiene measures were adopted and only after a negative Salmonella testing was done were the implicated products distributed across Europe and globally. However, the emergence of cases has prompted concerns that the contamination in the production line may have occurred earlier. 

    The products in question include Kinder Schoko-Bons, Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Mini Eggs. 

    According to the UK Health Security Agency, the outbreak strain is resistant to six types of antibiotics -- penicillin, aminoglycosides (streptomycin, spectinomycin, kanamycin, and gentamycin), phenicols, sulfonamides, trimethoprim, tetracyclines.

    Image: Geographical distribution of reported Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak cases and countries where implicated products have been distributed as of April 25, 2022.

    What is Salmonella?

    Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal ailments in young children, elderly people, and those with weak immune systems. healthy persons who get infected often complain of fever, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare conditions, the infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses like endocarditis and arthritis.

    Symptoms of Salmonellosis

    Going by the reported cases in the current outbreak, the symptoms are generally characterized by the onset of fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

    The symptoms typically exhibit themselves 6–72 hours after ingestion of food or water contaminated with Salmonella. The illness lasts 2–7 days. 

    Normally, patients recover without specific treatment. However, in some cases, especially among kids and the elderly, dehydration can become severe and life-threatening.

    Recall of products

    Following the detection of the Salmonella Typhimurium in the facility in Belgium and the reporting of cases of Salmonella in consumers in Europe who consumed products manufactured at the facility, Ferrero voluntarily recalled the products out of an abundance of caution.

