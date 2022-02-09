Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook

February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day and marks the third day of Valentine’s Week. Send these messages and quotes to your loved ones to make their day sweeter.

As the day approaches, the excitement for Valentine’s Day is increasing with each passing day. Lovers across have already celebrated Rose Day and Propose Day; now is the time for them to celebrate the chocolate day. February 8 is celebrated as Chocolate Day; a day when couples express their love for each other by sending across the obvious gift on the day – chocolates. It is the third day of Valentine’s Week which falls after Rose Day and Propose Day.

While the ideal and the most obvious gift to send on Chocolate Day is boxes of chocolates, sometimes wishes and messages also work out in one’s favour. Use these messages and wishes that you can send on WhatsApp and Facebook or through SMS t your special someone and express your sweet love for them. ALSO READ: Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say

Messages for WhatsApp and Facebook:

1. Lovely chocolates and lovely you, also lovely are all the things that you do..

But the loveliest of them all is the friendship between me and you! Happy Chocolate Day! 2. On this special day, please accept these chocolates bought with utmost love and care for you. Happy Chocolate Day to you! 3. Here’s wishing a very Happy Chocolate Day to you! Don’t forget that while chocolates are lovely and sweet, you are sweeter than them! 4. I wonder what’s sweeter between the two – you or the chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day, my love! 5. Your sweetness is unparallel; nothing seems to work better than your sweetness, not even these chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day to the one who adds the sugar to my life!

Chocolate Day Wishes: 1. While anyone can catch people's eye, it's only a special person who can completely capture your heart and soul. For me that special person is you. Happy Chocolate Day to you! 2. Just like these chocolates bring happiness to you, you bring happiness in my life. Happy Chocolate Day to you! 3. All we need in life is love. But in case that's a bit too much to ask, here are some sweet chocolates for you. Happy Chocolate Day! 4. Chocolates perfectly symbolises love-- it's sweet, soft and just perfect. Happy Chocolate Day! 5. I pray to God that you always remain as sweet as these chocolates. Happy chocolate day to you! ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day

