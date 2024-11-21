Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life

Not a complex daily fitness regime but a regular habit of walking or simply going for plenty of long walks hold the key to unlocking an additional decade of life.

Not a complex daily fitness regime but a regular habit of walking or simply going for plenty of long walks hold the key to unlocking an additional decade of life.

A study by researchers from Griffith University in Queensland revealed that individuals who walked for an average of 111 minutes daily could extend their lives by a remarkable 11 years compared to those with minimal physical activity. Experts have warned for years that being stationary for too much of the day raises the risk of numerous health problems including weight gain, type 2 diabetes, cancer and even an early grave.

According to Daily Mail, Dr. Lennert Veerman, a professor of public health at Griffith University and co-author of the study said, "I was surprised to find that the loss of life years due to low levels of physical activity might rival the losses due to smoking and high blood pressure. I wondered how that would translate to life expectancy, and how much extra life time walking might bring."

The research analyzed the physical activity data of over 36,000 US adults aged 40 and older, collected via health trackers worn for at least 10 hours across multiple days. Moderate to vigorous activities were converted into walking minutes, allowing researchers to draw meaningful comparisons.

Findings showed that the most active 25% of participants logged an impressive 160 minutes of walking daily, while the least active managed just 50 minutes. Those in the least active group faced a 5.8-year reduction in lifespan, while those matching the activity of the most active quarter could expect to live an additional 5.3 years, reaching an average life expectancy of 84 years.

Researchers suggested that if the least active individuals increased their activity by 111 minutes daily, they could potentially gain up to 11 more years of life.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study highlighted the immense benefits of regular movement, with the authors noting, "Our findings suggest that [physical activity] provides substantially larger health benefits than previously thought."

While the research was observational and could not definitively establish causation, the authors emphasized the potential of infrastructure and urban design to encourage physical activity. "Infrastructure measures that encourage active transport, walkable neighbourhoods, as well as green spaces might be promising approaches to increase physical activity and resultant healthy life expectancy at the population level," they wrote.

The findings align with recommendations from the World Health Organization, which advocates for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly. Yet, modern sedentary lifestyles are proving deadly.

For instance, an estimated 70,000 deaths annually in the UK are attributed to inactivity, with treatment costs burdening the NHS to the tune of £700 million.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that physical inactivity contributes to 2 million deaths annually, placing it among the top 10 causes of mortality and disability worldwide.

