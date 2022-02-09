Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say

Chocolate Day marks the third day of the Valentine's Week; it is celebrated every year on February 9. While most of us loving eating chocolates and have it as our guilty pleasure, doctors talk about the ‘addiction’ that comes with it.

The word ‘Chocoholic’ is commonly used as a joke to describe someone who simply loves chocolate. However, it is basically a term used for someone who is addicted to chocolate.

If experts are to be believed, craving for chocolate is considered similar to drug addiction. A natural brain chemical called enkephalin - an endorphin with similar properties to opium binds to molecular 'receptors' in the brain, which reduces pain and produce pleasurable feelings.

Indore-based psychiatrist Dr Sanjay Tripathi explains why chocolate addiction is considered similar to drug addiction and why one does falls prey to it. He says, “Whether is it chocolate addiction or any other form addiction, it is harmful for health. Addiction basically acts as a psychological need to refrain from serious issues or problems. In the early stage, they work as stress busters but later when one gets addicted to it, they become their basic need, to which they want to satisfy.”

There are various theories behind the cravings. Some claim it to be purely out of taste. After all, what can possibly taste better than a chocolate? But it is the chemical reaction of chocolate’s ingredients that causes the addiction. “There are some ingredients in chocolates that fulfill the psychological need(s). In moments of sadness or depression, chocolates make them happy. For example, if a person is not able to get the amount of love, he/she expects from their partners, then eating a chocolate might give them that needed satisfaction,” said Dr Tripathi.

It is mostly seen that women are more likely to be drawn to chocolate with some claiming they love the delightful treat. As per doctors, teenagers, especially females, easily fall prey to chocolate addiction.

How to identify if you are an addict: Dr Ramneek Kapoor, psychologist, says, “Chocolate addiction's most important symptom is anxiety. When a person is anxious or gets hyper on not getting chocolate, it is an alarming sign. This might make a person aggressive, and can also make them fall in depression. Children of age 11 and above, mostly get addicted to chocolate. The best way to deal with it is meditation and counselling by experts. Alternatives can also be preferred but they are not an ideal solution.”

What harm can too much chocolate do to you?

· Make you obese

· Can causes constipation

· Give you dental problems such as cavity.