Are weight-loss drugs effective? Fat cells may 'remember' being overweight & make it harder to shed pounds

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have been approved for people fighting with obesity, but recent studies have shown that these people often rebound to their original weight after taking them.

Artemis Bayandor, a 41-year-old flight attendant from Illinois, shed 15 pounds using Ozempic, however, she discontinued the drug due to financial constraints. To her dismay, not only did she regain the lost weight, but she also added 16 extra pounds.

New research suggests that biology, not just lifestyle, might to be blamed. A groundbreaking study from Swiss researchers reveals that fat cells in the human body have a "memory" that drives them to return to their prior state, even after weight loss.

'Memory' behind weight regain

According to Daily Mail, the research, led by Professor Ferdinand Von Meyenn from ETH Zurich, investigated the DNA of fat cells in individuals with obesity versus those at a healthy weight. Obesity induces permanent changes in DNA, altering how cells store and utilize energy. These epigenetic modifications slow metabolism, making it more challenging to keep the pounds off.

“This is not just a lack of willingness or a lack of willpower,” Prof. Von Meyenn told Bloomberg. “There’s really a molecular mechanism which fights against this weight loss.”

These epigenetic changes—reversible chemical tweaks to DNA—are influenced by factors like diet, trauma, and environmental exposures. Unlike permanent genetic mutations, they can potentially be reversed. However, their persistence in individuals with obesity underscores the challenges of sustained weight loss.

To uncover these cellular secrets, the Swiss team analyzed fat tissue from 10 lean individuals and 13 with obesity, alongside experiments on mice. The results showed distinct epigenetic changes in genes regulating energy in those with obesity. These changes effectively "program" fat cells to revert to their former state, leading to the frustrating cycle of weight regain.

“If you never have been obese, you will never be exposed to that memory and never have this problem of regaining weight,” Prof. Von Meyenn explained.

Limitations of weight-loss drugs

While drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have offered hope to millions, their effects are often temporary. A Northwestern University study found that most patients on GLP-1 receptor agonists—a class of drugs that suppress appetite—regained two-thirds of the weight they lost upon discontinuation.

What’s more, a staggering 85% of users stop taking these medications within two years, often due to cost or side effects. Doctors warn that long-term use may be necessary to combat the biological forces driving weight regain.

