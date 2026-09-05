Tender Coconut: How to Pick One With More Water and Sweet, Tender Malai
We all love drinking tender coconut water, especially in this heat. But picking one with lots of water is a real skill. Here's a detailed guide on how to choose the perfect tender coconut every time, so you get full value for your money.
14
Image Credit : Facebook
How to pick a tender coconut with lots of water?
In many districts across Tamil Nadu, there's no sign of rain, and the sun is just relentless. It's super important to drink natural beverages to keep your body cool in this heat. Otherwise, you could get dehydrated and face health problems. This is why many people prefer drinking tender coconut water to escape the heat. It has fewer calories but keeps you feeling energetic for a long time. But since it's summer, the prices are high. And even after paying a lot, you sometimes get a coconut with almost no water. Has this happened to you? Let's look at how to choose one that's packed with water.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
There are many types of tender coconuts
Drinking tender coconut water is great for your health. But choosing one with plenty of water is in your hands. Tender coconuts come in different shapes. Some are round, and some are long. The long ones usually have less water. So, it's always a smart move to pick a round-shaped tender coconut.
34
Shake the tender coconut
First, pick up the tender coconut you want to buy and compare its weight with two or three others. The one that feels heaviest will likely have the most water. But be careful not to pick a dried-up one; they are always lighter and have no water. Next, hold the coconut near your ear and give it a shake. If you hear a loud sloshing sound, it means there's less water and more empty space inside. On the other hand, if the sound is faint and soft, you can assume it's full of water. That's the one you want!
44
Colour is more important than size
Many people think a bigger coconut means more water, but that's a myth. It's best to choose a medium-sized one—not too big, not too small. You'll likely get more water in it. Also, check the colour. A coconut with dark brown patches is a bit mature, which means less water. But if you pick one that is light green, it's fresh and will have more water. Some people love the sweet, soft kernel, or 'malai', along with the water. These coconuts usually have a bit less water. So, decide what you prefer—more water or the kernel—and choose accordingly. And one last thing: drink it right after you buy it. If you wait, it loses its nutrients. To get the full health benefits, you have to drink it fresh.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos