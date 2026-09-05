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Colour is more important than size

Many people think a bigger coconut means more water, but that's a myth. It's best to choose a medium-sized one—not too big, not too small. You'll likely get more water in it. Also, check the colour. A coconut with dark brown patches is a bit mature, which means less water. But if you pick one that is light green, it's fresh and will have more water. Some people love the sweet, soft kernel, or 'malai', along with the water. These coconuts usually have a bit less water. So, decide what you prefer—more water or the kernel—and choose accordingly. And one last thing: drink it right after you buy it. If you wait, it loses its nutrients. To get the full health benefits, you have to drink it fresh.