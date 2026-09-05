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Radhika Merchant’s Rs 21 Crore Watch Can Buy You a Luxury Home! See Her Rare Richard Mille
Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family's younger daughter-in-law, owns a watch that's one of only 15 in the entire world. Its price? Enough to buy 5-6 luxury villas!
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Image Credit : instagram
Radhika Merchant
Mukesh Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, needs no special introduction. She always makes headlines with her impeccable style. A few months ago, the price of a watch she wore went viral online. She caught everyone's attention with a super rare designer watch. Let's check out the price and special features of this watch from 'Richard Mille', a brand known worldwide for luxury timepieces.
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Image Credit : ambani_update instagram
The Price of Radhika Merchant's Watch
The model Radhika wore is the 'Richard Mille RM 07-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire'. Its international market price is $2.5 million, which is over Rs 21 crore in our currency. What's so special about it? The watch has a transparent sapphire glass casing and a lilac-pink rubber strap. Experts take over 1,000 hours just to create the casing alone!
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Image Credit : Instagram
How Many of These Watches Exist in the World?
This isn't just a luxury watch; it's a rare piece of art. Only 15 pieces of this model are available across the globe, making it a limited edition. It's a luxury timepiece that only a handful of the world's wealthiest people own.
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Image Credit : Instagram
What Can You Buy With the Money for This One Watch?
For most of us, Rs 21 crore is a dream amount. It's mind-boggling to think what you can buy with the price of this one watch. You could buy at least 4 to 5 ultra-luxurious 4BHK villas or flats in prime cities like Hyderabad or Mumbai. You could also drive home 2 to 3 brand-new 'Rolls Royce Phantom' cars. Or, you could own acres of valuable commercial land, enough to create a small layout on the city outskirts. You could even buy a small private jet! While Anant Ambani is known for his habit of collecting rare watches, his wife Radhika has now given a new meaning to 'royal look' by sporting this rare Rs 21 crore watch.
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