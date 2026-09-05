4 4 Image Credit : Instagram

What Can You Buy With the Money for This One Watch?

For most of us, Rs 21 crore is a dream amount. It's mind-boggling to think what you can buy with the price of this one watch. You could buy at least 4 to 5 ultra-luxurious 4BHK villas or flats in prime cities like Hyderabad or Mumbai. You could also drive home 2 to 3 brand-new 'Rolls Royce Phantom' cars. Or, you could own acres of valuable commercial land, enough to create a small layout on the city outskirts. You could even buy a small private jet! While Anant Ambani is known for his habit of collecting rare watches, his wife Radhika has now given a new meaning to 'royal look' by sporting this rare Rs 21 crore watch.