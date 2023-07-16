Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know Ilish fish price per kg in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and more

    It's important to remember that these are approximate pricing that might change based on location, market circumstances, and the quality and size of the fish. Check with local fish markets or trustworthy sellers for the most accurate and up-to-date prices in your region.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    The price of fresh Hilsa fish in different Indian states can vary based on availability, demand, season, and location. It's important to note that fish prices fluctuate, and the figures provided here are approximate and subject to change. Here is a general idea of the price range for fresh Hilsa fish in some Indian states:

    West Bengal: Hilsa fish holds great cultural significance in West Bengal. During the Hilsa season (generally from June to September), the price can range from around INR 800 to INR 1,500 per kilogram, depending on the size and quality.

    Odisha: In Odisha, the price of fresh Hilsa fish can range from approximately INR 600 to INR 1,200 per kilogram during the peak season.

    Assam: Hilsa fish is a popular delicacy in Assam. The price may vary from around INR 800 to INR 1,500 per kilogram or higher, depending on the size and demand.

    Bihar: The price of fresh Hilsa fish in Bihar can range from approximately INR 700 to INR 1,200 per kilogram during the Hilsa season.

    Maharashtra: Hilsa fish is less commonly available in Maharashtra than in eastern states. When it is available, the price can range from around INR 1,000 to INR 2,000 per kilogram or more, depending on the source and market demand.

    Karnataka: Many online and offline sell natural and premium quality Hilsa Fish. It has a distinct soft oily texture and is known for its flavourful taste. The price can range from around INR 1,800 to INR 2,900 per kilogram or more

    Delhi: During the Hilsa season, the price of fresh Hilsa fish in Delhi and NCR can range from INR 1500 to INR 2,200 per kilogramme and more

    It's essential to note that these prices are indicative and can vary depending on factors such as location, market conditions, and the quality and size of the fish. It's advisable to check with local fish markets or trusted vendors for the most accurate and up-to-date prices in your specific area.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
