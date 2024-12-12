Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond

Embark on a spiritual journey through India's most revered destinations. Discover the sacred cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar, and Mathura-Vrindavan, along with other iconic holy places that attract millions of pilgrims each year.

2024 is coming to an end. This year brought happiness to many and disappointment to some. Now everyone is waiting for 2025 and wondering what the coming year will be like. Well, only time will tell, but in terms of tourism, 2024 proved significant for India. Post-Covid, India saw the highest number of tourists. Apart from hill stations like Shimla and Manali, religious places also witnessed a huge influx of tourists. So let's learn about the religious places that were the center of most discussions in 2024.

1) Ayodhya

In the early months of 2024, i.e., January, the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram's temple took place in Ramnagar Ayodhya. It was discussed not only in the country but all over the world. Lakhs of tourists from India and abroad are visiting Ayodhya. Ramnagari remained the most popular this year.

2) Varanasi

In 2024, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, also known as Kashi, was the second most popular destination. You'll find foreign tourists in every street here. Kashi is called the city of salvation in Hinduism. People come from far and wide to experience Dev Deepawali, Ganga Aarti, Banarasi Lassi, and Banaras Paan.

3) Golden Temple, Amritsar

Millions of tourists visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar every year. This temple is made of gold and holds great significance in Sikhism. The temple is built in the middle of the Amrit Sarovar. The special thing about this temple is that Langar (community kitchen) runs 24 hours a day, which anyone can enjoy.

4) Mathura Vrindavan

When it comes to religious places, the name of Mathura Vrindavan is taken. Here you will find millions of foreign tourists along with Indian tourists. Whether it is Holi or Janmashtami, there is no place to set foot in Mathura-Vrindavan. Even on normal days, there is a crowd here.

5) Prayagraj

Prayagraj is also being much discussed in 2024. Here you can see the confluence of three rivers. The special thing is that after 12 years, Maha Kumbh will be organized in Prayagraj in 2025, where 45 crore people are expected to attend.

6) Pushkar, Rajasthan

Everyone knows about the major cities of Rajasthan like Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur, but very few people visit Pushkar. But in the last few years, Pushkar has emerged as a top destination. Along with the only temple of Brahma Ji, there are many old historical heritages here that attract tourists.

7) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is also called the city of spirituality, which is one of the major spiritual spots in India. Situated on the banks of the Ganges, this city is very beautiful. From here you can see beautiful views. Millions of people come to visit Haridwar every year. It is also called the Yoga Capital of the World.

8) Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Famous for Ganga Aarti, Haridwar is one of the major spiritual centers of the country. Here you can see the unique view of Ganga Aarti, whether it is winter or summer. There are many places to visit in Haridwar like Har Ki Pauri, Lakshman Jhula. Apart from this, Chandi Devi Temple is also located here, which offers a magnificent view of the city.

