Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

Guruvayur Ekadashi, celebrated on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha month, holds immense religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. Primarily observed in South India, the day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala.

Guruvayur Ekadashi holds great religious and spiritual importance for Hindus and is celebrated with much enthusiasm, particularly in South India. In North India, this day is observed as Mokshada Ekadashi, with devotees fasting with deep devotion and sincerity. Falling on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha month, Guruvayur Ekadashi will be marked this year on December 11, 2024.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2024: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 03:42 AM on Dec 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:09 AM on Dec 12, 2024

Parana Time - December 12, 2024 - 07:04 AM to 09:08 AM

Significance:

Guruvayur Ekadashi is a day of profound religious and spiritual importance for Hindus, particularly celebrated in South India. The festival centers around worshiping Lord Krishna at the revered Shri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala. A highlight of the celebrations is the grand procession featuring numerous elephants, adding to the day’s splendor.

This Ekadashi also carries a poignant legend. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the famed temple elephant, Gajarajan Guruvayoor Kesavan, passed away, further enhancing the day's historical and cultural significance.

At the Punnathur Kotta elephant sanctuary near Guruvayur Temple, the leader of the elephants ceremoniously places a garland on the statue of Guruvayoor Kesavan, while the other elephants gather to offer their respects. This symbolic act is a significant part of the Guruvayur Ekadashi observance.

The day also commemorates a pivotal event in Hindu tradition—Lord Krishna imparting the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. Elephant processions mark the occasion by visiting the Parthasarathy Temple. Guruvayur Ekadashi is also celebrated as Gita Jayanti or Gitopadesham Day, emphasizing its profound spiritual significance.

On the day of Ekadashi, people fast, meditate, and recite Lord Krishna's prayers in addition to abstaining from grains and spices. People who engage in spiritual pursuits cleanse their bodies and minds. On Dwadashi day, the fast is broken within a specific window of time (parana).

