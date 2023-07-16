Lifestyle

Biryani to Masala Dosa-7 popular South Indian lunch for Sunday

South Indian cuisine offers a wide range of delicious lunch options for a Sunday meal. Here are seven popular South Indian lunch dishes you can consider
 

Image credits: Getty

Masala Dosa

Delight in a crispy and savory masala dosa, a thin fermented crepe made from rice and lentils. It's filled with a spiced potato mixture and served with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Image credits: Getty

Parotta and Chicken Curry

Indulge in flaky and layered parottas, a popular South Indian bread made with all-purpose flour. Pair it with spicy and aromatic chicken curry for a satisfying Sunday lunch.
 

Image credits: YouTube

Pongal

Relish a traditional South Indian dish called Pongal, made with rice, moong dal, ghee, and flavoured with ginger, peppercorns, and cumin. 

Image credits: YouTube

Sambar Rice

Savor a comforting plate of sambar rice, which consists of steamed rice mixed with sambar—a lentil-based vegetable stew with tamarind and South Indian spices.

Image credits: YouTube

Lemon Rice

Enjoy tangy and flavorful lemon rice, where cooked rice is seasoned with lemon juice, turmeric, and spices. It's often garnished with roasted peanuts and served with papad.
 

Image credits: YouTube

Biryani

Enjoy a flavorful and aromatic biryani, a rice dish cooked with fragrant spices, meat (chicken, mutton, or fish), and sometimes vegetables. 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Curd Rice

Cool down with curd rice, a simple and soothing dish that mixes cooked rice with yoghurt and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spices.

Image credits: YouTube
Find Next One