Ilish bhaja to Maacher Jhol-7 popular Bengali fishes dishes

These are just a few examples of the many delicious fish dishes enjoyed in West Bengal. The state's coastal location and love for seafood make it a paradise for fish lovers.

Shorshe Maach

This dish features fish, often Hilsa or Bhetki, cooked in a flavorful mustard sauce. The tangy and pungent mustard paste gives the dish its distinctive taste.
 

Maach Bhaja

This simple yet delicious dish consists of fried fish, typically using varieties like Rohu or Katla. The fish is marinated in spices, coated with flour, and fried until crispy.
 

Paturi

Paturi is a preparation where fish, such as Hilsa or Bhetki, is marinated in a mixture of mustard paste, coconut, and spices, then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed or grilled.

Macher Kalia

Macher Kalia is a rich and spicy fish curry made with various fish, such as Rohu/Katla. It is cooked in a thick gravy of onions, ginger, garlic, yoghurt, and aromatic spices.
 

Maacher Jhol

It is Bengali fish curry, prepared with mustard oil, spices, and a mix of vegs like potatoes-eggplant. Various fish varieties like Rohu, Katla, Hilsa, or Bhetki are commonly used.
 

Bhetki Paturi

Bhetki Paturi is a specialty where Bhetki fish is marinated in a mixture of mustard paste, yogurt, and spices, then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed or grilled. 

