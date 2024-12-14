Experts reveal EXACT number of minutes you lose of life every time you eat cheeseburger, hotdog or drink coke

Nutritionist Luis Alberto Zamora, in a riveting television segment, revealed the grim toll ultra-processed foods (UPFs) take on life expectancy, citing groundbreaking research from the University of Michigan.

Next time you reach for that hot dog, think twice - it might be costing you more than just calories. Nutritionist Luis Alberto Zamora, in a riveting television segment, revealed the grim toll ultra-processed foods (UPFs) take on life expectancy, citing groundbreaking research from the University of Michigan.

This study quantified the health costs of popular foods, concluding that a single hot dog could slash 36 minutes off your lifespan. Pair it with a sugary soda, and you’re saying goodbye to another 12 minutes. But it’s not all doom and gloom—certain fish varieties can add up to 28 minutes to your life, the research noted.

The University of Michigan study evaluated over 5,800 American foods using a unique “Health Nutritional Index.” This innovative metric calculated the minutes of healthy life lost or gained based on a food’s additives, micronutrients, and macronutrients. Unsurprisingly, beloved indulgences like hot dogs, pizza, and mac and cheese ranked as dietary villains, while fruits, vegetables, and even peanut butter and jelly sandwiches emerged as life-extending heroes.

For every 10% of daily calories substituted from processed meat to fruits and vegetables, researchers found individuals could add an estimated 48 minutes to their lives.

“The urgency of dietary changes to improve human health... is clear,” remarked Dr. Olivier Jolliet, lead researcher. “Our findings demonstrate that small, targeted substitutions offer a feasible and powerful strategy to achieve significant health and environmental benefits without requiring dramatic dietary shifts.”

Also read: Pakistan’s FIA files false FIR against Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh over 'security threat, inciting violence'

Hot dogs topped the list of the worst offenders, followed by cured meats like prosciutto (costing 24 minutes) and egg sandwiches (13.6 minutes). Their danger lies in preservatives such as nitrites and nitrates, which the body can convert into cancer-linked substances.

Cheeseburgers and bacon also fared poorly, taking nine and six minutes, respectively, due to their association with increased risks of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Even sugar-free sodas aren’t innocent, with aspartame, a common artificial sweetener, under scrutiny for potential cancer risks.

The Bright Side of the Plate

On the flip side, plant-based diets shine as lifesavers. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches emerged as the ultimate champions, adding a robust 32 minutes of healthy life. Nuts and seeds followed with 24 minutes, while fruits contributed 10.

Dr. Jolliet explained, “PB&J’s benefits stem from peanuts, which are rich in health-promoting compounds. The jam plays a smaller role, and whole-grain bread only enhances its nutritional value.”

Also read: 'Sachin helped me financially, ready to undergo rehab': Vinod Kambli opens up on health scare & more (WATCH)

Latest Videos