Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

The India leg of the '+-=÷x' tour will kick off on January 30 in Pune at the Yash Lawns, before moving to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience as Sheeran's soulful music fills the air in these iconic locations.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to return to India in 2025, with his highly expected '+-=÷x' tour. After a sold-out performance in Mumbai earlier this year, Sheeran's India leg of the tour will see him perform across six major cities, much to the excitement of his fans.

Ticket sales for Ed Sheeran's India tour will officially begin on December 11 at 4 PM via BookMyShow. Fans eager to grab their tickets will need to act fast, as his concerts are expected to sell out quickly. HSBC cardholders had access to pre-sale tickets from December 9 to December 11, providing them an exclusive early opportunity to secure their spots.

The complete list of cities and dates for Ed Sheeran’s 2025 India tour includes:

January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune
February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
February 5: YMCA Ground, Chennai
February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru
February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong
February 15: Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi NCR

The '+-=÷x' tour follows the success of Sheeran's recent album, which has topped charts worldwide and gained a massive following. Known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt performances, Sheeran's return to India has been eagerly awaited by fans across the country.

