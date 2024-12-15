5 Essential tips to prevent hair dandruff and care for your hair this winter

Winter can worsen dandruff, but with these 5 essential tips, you can keep your scalp moisturized, healthy, and dandruff-free. Follow these steps for better hair care during the colder months.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

dandruff

Moisturize Scalp Regularly: Winter dryness can cause a flaky scalp. Use hydrating oils like coconut or olive oil to moisturize the scalp, improving moisture retention and reducing dandruff.

 

article_image2

Dandruff

Use Gentle Shampoos: Choose sulfate-free, moisturizing shampoos to avoid stripping natural oils from your scalp. Look for ingredients like tea tree oil or salicylic acid to combat dandruff without causing dryness.

 

article_image3

Avoid Hot Water: Hot showers can strip moisture from the scalp and hair. Wash your hair with lukewarm water to maintain natural oils and prevent dandruff flare-ups.

 

article_image4

Stay Hydrated: Winter dehydration can affect both skin and hair. Drinking plenty of water keeps your scalp hydrated, reducing dandruff and supporting overall hair health during the colder months.

 

article_image5

Limit Heat Styling: Excessive use of heat tools in winter can dry out the scalp, worsening dandruff. Try to limit heat styling or use a heat protectant to minimize damage.

