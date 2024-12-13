Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven

Planning to make gingerbread at home for Christmas but don't have an oven? No worries! With this easy recipe, you can make soft and delicious gingerbread without an oven.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

Christmas preparations begin in full swing as soon as December arrives. Not only the Christian community but people of many religions celebrate this festival. During this time, various sweet dishes, bread, and cakes are made. From rum cakes to gingerbread, these are Christmas staples. So, if you want to make gingerbread at home, but you don't have an oven? We'll tell you an easy way to make gingerbread at home so that you can make soft and spongy gingerbread just like the ones from the market...

Ingredients for Gingerbread
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ cup unsalted butter

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup jaggery or honey

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to Make Gingerbread
- To make gingerbread, first sift together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in a large bowl.

- In another bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add jaggery (or honey), egg, and vanilla extract.

- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.

- Cover the dough and chill for at least 1 hour.

- Take a large, deep pan with a lid. Spread a layer of salt in it and place a stand or ring inside.

- Preheat the pan over medium heat for 10 minutes.

- Roll out the dough to about ¼-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut out gingerbread shapes.

- Line a plate or flat tray that fits inside the pan with butter paper. Place the cookies on it, leaving some space between them.

- Place the plate on the stand inside the preheated pan. Cover the pan with the lid, leaving a small gap for steam to escape.

- Cook over low heat for 10-12 minutes or until the cookies are well baked.

- Let the prepared cookies cool completely on a wire rack. Decorate with icing or powdered sugar and serve on Christmas. 

