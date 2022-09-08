Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Literacy Day 2022: Know the history and significance

    This year, the theme for the International Literacy Day 2022 is "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces." The theme aims to focus on thinking about how important literacy learning spaces are for building resilience and making sure that everyone gets a quality, fair, and inclusive education.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8. This day aims to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

    On October 26, 1966, the International Literacy Day was declared by UNESCO at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference. It was celebrated for the first time in 1967.

    Despite progress made over the years, literacy challenges persist with at least 771 million young people and adults lacking basic literacy skills today.

    On its website, the UNESCO said, "In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women. To ensure no one is left behind, we need to enrich and transform the existing learning spaces through an integrated approach and enable literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning."

    International Literacy Day theme 2022

    "At the global level, a two-day hybrid international event will be organized on 8 and 9 September 2022, in Côte d’Ivoire. The International Literacy Day global celebration lies at the heart of regional, country and local levels. As such, this year's outstanding programmes and literacy practices will be announced through the 2022 UNESCO International Literacy Prizes award ceremony," UNESCO said.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
