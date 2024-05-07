Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on May 7, 2024, as per your date of birth. Dive into the insightful predictions provided by Chirag Daruwalla. Don't miss out on these celestial insights – read and share with your friends today!

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month):

    Ganesha says today will be a good time. There will be contact with people living far away. And respect will increase. Sudden gains are likely, so don't overlook the opportunity at hand. There will be an increase in social relations with the close people. Be careful while dealing with anyone, as the relationship with a loved one may go bad. So your popularity may decrease somewhere. In the field of work you will get good results due to hard work and effort. 

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month):

    Ganesha says time and planetary positions are in your favour today. Whatever you do, you will get positive results. There are also a few steps that will make people appreciate your intelligence. Trusting anyone with money can be harmful. Debt related to property or vehicle is also becoming yoga. Avoid any type of travel today. Time will be good for people connected with media, writing, theatre etc. The relationship between husband and wife will be very good. 

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month):

    Ganesha says social and political boundaries will increase. If any work related to building, land-property etc. is pending then try to complete it today. You will definitely get success. Students will also try to achieve their goals. There will be some tension regarding rupees and money and there will be financial strain. Be careful in dealing and dealing with strangers. There will be some sense of insecurity and anxiety in the mind regarding the family as well. Hard work will be very much in business but the result and reward will not be as much. 

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month):

    Ganesha says someone will receive good news regarding a relative. A little family dispute will be resolved with someone's intervention. Your presence in the social event will be special. Some old issues may arise again. Due to which you will feel tension and unrest. It will also affect your family life. There is a need to maintain patience and restraint at this time. Small and big problems related to machines, staff etc. will come in business. Family happiness will be maintained. 

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month):

    Ganesha says today you will give priority to those activities which will bring happiness to the family. You will be full of energy. There will be good relationship for marriageable youths. You will evaluate your inner and outer impressions very seriously. Expenses will be high and your budget may also be bad. Money will come in hand but at the same time ways of spending will also be ready. Matters related to court-office may be stalled. There can be tension between husband and wife over any small matter. 

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month):

    Ganesha says good news will be received from some place and there will be happy atmosphere in the house. You will also be able to find time to pursue a hobby of yours. Afternoon planetary positions are creating some important achievements for you. This time will be good. The student should leave everything here and there and concentrate on his studies. Emotionality and generosity will be your greatest weakness at this time. 

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month):

    Ganesha says time will pass wonderfully. You can enjoy entertainment and music. By which you will be able to re-energise and use your efficiency in the right place. Time will also be spent in cleaning and decorating. For no reason, a few people may create a wrong misconception against you out of jealousy. Their move against your personality will not be successful. Don't be angry. Otherwise, some of your work may go bad due to it. Work related to business area can be successful. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month):

    Ganesha says lucky stars are strong. You’re stuck tasks will gain momentum. Your work will also be appreciated which will increase your confidence. The financial condition will be good by recovering the loan taken from somewhere. There may be difficulties in any transaction related to wealth. Ill health of an elder member of the household will because you worry. The youth should not compromise their career with wrong activities like entertainment. 

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month):

    Ganesha says today a long-standing dispute with someone can be resolved. There will also be a program related to picnic and entertainment. Special contribution to society and field of work will be honoured. Students will not be able to complete their study related tasks on time, due to which they may be humiliated. Expectations of income will be higher. Avoid travel. Few business problems may arise.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
