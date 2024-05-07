Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details

The IMD has predicted rainfall in Kerala in the next five days starting on May 8. At the same time, a yellow alert has also been announced in various districts too.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has predicted rain in the state for the next five days. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 kmph are likely in Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod districts in the next 3 hours too.

The IMD has also announced a yellow alert in various districts-

09-05-2024: Malappuram, Wayanad

10-05-2024: Idukki

A chance of isolated heavy rain is also expected in the state. Heavy rain means rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

High Wave Warning:

The INCOIS has informed that there is a possibility of a 0.5 to 1.4-meter high wave and sea storm today till 11.30 pm and the speed of the wave is likely to change up to 40 centimeters per second.

Fishermen and coastal residents beware:

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

Latest Videos