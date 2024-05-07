Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani's gown took 10,000 hours to make, Natasha Poonawalla displays iconic fashion

    First Published May 7, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Met Gala 2024 took place last evening and was a star-stunned event with top celebrities attending the fashion event.

    article_image1

    This year, three Indians were invited to the event and they displayed their best fashion game forward. 

    article_image2

    Isha Ambani

    Isha Ambani was dressed in a handmade hand-embroidered couture sari gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

    article_image3

    Isha Ambani

    The designers set out to reflect nature's wonderful and plentiful lifecycle in this unique design which took over 10,000 hours to complete, for this year's Met Gala theme of "The Garden of Time".

    article_image4

    Isha Ambani

    This look promoted sustainability by combining aspects from Rahul's previous collections. Delicate examples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies from the archives were delicately incorporated into the design using several appliqué and embroidery methods, including Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots.

    article_image5

    Natasha Poonawalla

    Natasha Poonawalla is a celebrated fashion connoisseur and for the opening of the Met Gala 2024, she wore Viktor and Rolf pieces from their AW2018 collection. Matching the 'Sleeping Beauty' theme, her outfit had pillows behind her head and came with a blanket-type outfit.

    article_image6

    Natasha Poonawalla

    Natasha's second outfit was a piece of art that she worked on with designer John Galliano. This outfit came with a coat, long skirt and hat.

