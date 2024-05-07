Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair

    For athletes, the optimal range of sleep generally falls between 7 and 9 hours per night, with elite athletes potentially requiring closer to nine hours to fully recover from rigorous training schedules.

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    During rigorous training sessions, athletes and sportspeople push their bodies to the maximum, which causes soreness in their muscles and impairs their performance. But sleep is a secret weapon in your recuperation toolbox. Making sleep a priority is essential for optimum athletic performance and muscle repair. 

    When you sleep, your body performs a symphony of essential functions. The release of growth hormones is an essential part of the process of mending muscle and tissue growth. This hormone increases strength and power by assisting in the rebuilding of damaged muscle fibers. Sleep deprivation upsets this hormonal balance, impedes muscle regeneration, and may result in loss. 

    Muscle tone isn't the only factor in good sleep. It strengthens the immune system for athletes who are continuously combating wear and tear. Getting enough sleep fortifies the body's defenses, reducing its susceptibility to disease and injuries. This translates to fewer missed training days and a faster recovery from setbacks. 

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair RBA

    Furthermore, adequate sleep improves cognitive function, such as reaction time, focus, and decision-making, all of which are essential for athletic performance. Sleep deprivation can lead to slow thinking, impair reaction times, and increase the likelihood of errors or accidents during training or competition. For athletes, the optimal range of sleep generally falls between 7 and 9 hours per night, with elite athletes potentially requiring closer to nine hours to fully recover from rigorous training schedules. Remember, consistency is critical. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, even on rest days, helps regulate the body's natural sleep-wake cycle and improves sleep quality and recovery.

    A good mattress has a considerable effect on sleep quality, in several ways influence faster muscle recovery. It is not a panacea, but it makes a difference whether the mattress is comfortable and supportive. Use the Patented Stretch mattress. This mattress has tilted sections of layers that react to your body’s pressure. This layer stretches your back from the lower back to the cervical spine and from the lower back to the feet. A layer from your feet to your lower back gently stretches your legs and upper body.

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair RBA

    In conclusion, prioritizing sleep isn't a luxury for athletes; it's a necessity. By ensuring adequate shut-eye, athletes can optimize muscle recovery, strengthen their immune systems, sharpen their minds, and reach their peak performance potential. So, dim the lights, silence the distractions, and prioritize your sleep. You owe to your body to take care of it. And your body will thank you for it.

    -Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check you daily horoscope: May 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more ATG

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city RBA 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day anr

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

    Recent Stories

    Lok sabha elections 2024 pm modi urges people to vote in record numbers in phase 3 polling gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi urges people to ‘vote in record numbers’ in phase 3 polling

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 3 key seats candidates in fray polling percentage live updates gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting begins on 93 seats, over 1300 candidates in fray

    Check you daily horoscope: May 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Malayalam actor Kanakalatha passes away at 63 anr

    Malayalam actor Kanakalatha passes away at 63

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon