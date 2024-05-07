Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's 23-foot-long saree was crafted over 1965 man-hours

Following her dazzling debut on the Met Gala red carpet last year, Alia Bhatt returned for her second appearance at what is frequently referred to as 'fashion's biggest night. The event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where she wowed onlookers with a Sabyasachi saree embellished with beautiful embroidery and precious gemstones.

Alia's outfit was meticulously chosen to reflect this year's Met Gala theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The saree has a 23-foot-long train embellished with hand-embroidered blossoms made of silk thread, glass beading, and semi-precious stones. The saree was draped by Dolly Jain.

The Sabyasachi floral saree

The saree represented the history and innovation of India and this concept was realized to its utmost potential. It went on to the past for guidance in the future, drawing inspiration from the ageless refinement of Indian nobility. The attire concentrated on intricate craftsmanship, including hand embroidery, precious stones, elegant beadwork, and fringes reminiscent of the 1920s fringe style. The color scheme honors nature's splendor, mimicking the earth, sky, and sea.

The designers embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and cosmetics, with an elevated coiffure adorned with beautifully woven braids and light freckles as a tribute to time's gentle caress.

Making the saree

It was revealed in Alia's caption that creating the saree has been both enjoyable and frustrating. This ethereal saree was created via the joint effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including expert crafters, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, who invested a total of 1965 man hours.

