IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha: Check complete forecast here

Odisha and Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next five days. Heavy showers with thunderstorms are forecasted over southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, during the coming few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a report and predicted heavy rainfall over several states in India over the coming few days. An intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over South Peninsular India for the next four days, IMD said.

The IMD also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over most parts of northwest India during the next 5 days.

Several states in the eastern region and along the western coast are expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 11. The northeastern part of the country is expected to witness heavy falls during the next few days.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand between September 9 and 11.

- Very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe on 07th and 08th; Coastal Karnataka during 07th-09th; South Interior Karnataka on 08th; North Interior Karnataka on 09th and 10th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana during 08th-10th September, 2022.

- Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over South Interior Karnataka on 07th September, 2022.

- Heavy falls, thunderstorm/lightning over Andaman and Nicobar on 07th and 08th; Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha 09th-11th; Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal on 10th and 11th; Bihar, Jharkhand, East M.P on 11th; over Odisha, Marathwada, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

- Heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 09th and 10th; Gujarat Region on 11th; Madhya Maharashtra during 08th-11th and over Konkan and Goa during 09th-11th September, 2022.

- Rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 07th and 08th and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 10th and 11th September, 2022.