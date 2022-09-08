Bharat Jodo Yatra, Day 2: 'Will play key role in Congress rejuvenation,' says Sonia Gandhi

The videos that were shared on Thursday morning showed Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, taking part in an event to hoist the national flag ahead of the planned footmarch.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the Congress' mass contact programme (Bharat Jodo Yatra) will play a decisive role in the rejuvenation of the grand old party. Her comments come as party leader and her son, Rahul Gandhi, kicked off the second day of the campaign with a foot march in Kanyakumari's Agasteeswaram.

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi said, "BharatJodoYatra is a historic moment for the Congress. The Padyatra will play a decisive role in the Congress' rejuvenation. It is going to be a transformational moment in the history of Indian politics." Sonia Gandhi is abroad for a check-up.

"Those who cannot be physically present will participate in the BharatJodoYatra in thought and spirit. Come, let's take a pledge to move forward united," she added.

The videos that were shared on Thursday morning showed Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, taking part in an event to hoist the national flag ahead of the planned footmarch.

The 3,700km-long countrywide foot march - aims to cover 12 states and two Union territories over the next 150 days - was launched on Wednesday amid internal crisis within the Congress. The grand old party has been trying to revive its electoral fortunes ahead of 2024 national elections after facing multiple setbacks since 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Earlier in August, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad ended his decades long association with the Congress and his resignation letter had given enough fodder to the rival BJP and Rahul Gandhi, who Azad blamed for the Congress' current set of challenges.

Despite the internal rift and criticism, Rahul Gandhi has continued his attack on the BJP.

"The RSS-BJP led government is following the old principle of British, divide and rule. Earlier East India Company was doing this and now a handful of businessmen are doing it," he said on Wednesday.

"Today, India faces its worst-ever economic crisis. The highest level of unemployment that we have ever seen and the country is heading into a disaster," he added.