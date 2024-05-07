Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru rains create havoc: Cyclone triggers hailstorm, fallen trees disrupt traffic

    A cyclone hit Bengaluru, causing chaos with hail, heavy rain, and winds up to 40 km/h, uprooting over 60 trees and flooding roads. The storm, which lasted an hour, led to major traffic jams, structural damage, and minor injuries. The hardest-hit areas included the western, southern, and eastern zones of the city.

    Bengaluru rains create havoc: Cyclone triggers hailstorm, fallen trees disrupt traffic vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    On Monday, a cyclone originating from the Bay of Bengal unleashed chaos on Bengaluru, bombarding the city with hail and torrential rain. This severe weather resulted in more than 60 trees being uprooted and caused major disruptions to vehicle traffic due to widespread flooding.

    The downpour, which began just after 6 PM and persisted intensely for about an hour, was accompanied by strong winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. This severe weather led to numerous trees and branches falling across various parts of the city, notably congesting traffic and complicating commute routines. The hardest-hit areas were in the western zone of Bengaluru, where 27 trees were reported down, followed by the southern zone with 18, and the eastern zone with 14. Other affected areas included Rajarajeshwarinagar and Mahadevpura.

    IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) forest department responded promptly, clearing fallen trees from critical points. Despite these efforts, the sheer volume of debris caused prolonged traffic jams, particularly on major thoroughfares throughout the city. Notable incidents included a coconut tree that crashed onto a residence in Basaveshwar Nagar, fortunately resulting in no injuries.

    Further complicating the situation were reports of waterlogged roads caused by silt buildup in drains, which had not been adequately cleared. Areas around Majestic, Okalipuram’s eight-lane road underbridge and Seshadripuram’s railway underbridge were especially impacted, rendering them nearly impassable. Similarly, the Bengaluru-Hosur highway and its adjacent service road experienced significant flooding, affecting countless commuters.

    Adding to the chaos, the storm's powerful winds caused structural damage to a house in Banahalli near Chandapur, where a roof sheet was dislodged, leading to minor injuries to three occupants due to falling debris. Meanwhile, hail was reported in several locales including JP Nagar and Jayanagar, marking a dramatic climax to the storm’s fury.

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

    The BBMP has reported a total rainfall of 131 mm within the hour, with the eastern zone of the city receiving the highest at 9.25 mm. This sudden deluge underscores the intense and rapid impact of the storm system, which had been predicted earlier in the day as dark clouds gathered, hinting at the impending storm.

    In nearby Anekal, the weather manifested as a mix of moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, providing a brief respite from the preceding heat but also presenting challenges as pedestrians and two-wheeler riders scrambled for cover.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 9:24 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka heatwave: Beer sales hit all-time high, IML liquor sales see downfall amid surging temperatures vkp

    Karnataka heatwave: Beer sales hit all-time high, IML liquor sales see downfall amid surging temperatures

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 Karnataka votes 14 constituencies live updates vkp

    Karnataka gears up for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway at 14 constituencies, 28,269 booths

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress

    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures vkp

    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures

    Karnataka Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink AJR

    Karnataka: Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink

    Recent Stories

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024 on May 7: When and where to watch LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024 today: When and where to watch LIVE? What to expect?

    Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani's gown took 10,000 hours to make, Natasha Poonawalla displays iconic fashion RKK

    Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani's gown took 10,000 hours to make, Natasha Poonawalla displays iconic fashion

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Season 1 winner Sabumon to re-enter as challenger in house; WATCH rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Season 1 winner Sabumon to re-enter as challenger in house; WATCH

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3: Polling booths with various themes set up in Karnataka to attract voters vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Polling booths with various themes set up in Karnataka to attract voters

    Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt looks elegant in Sabyasachi's floral saree, see pictures RKK

    Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt looks elegant in Sabyasachi's floral saree, see pictures

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon