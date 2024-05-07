Bengaluru rains create havoc: Cyclone triggers hailstorm, fallen trees disrupt traffic

A cyclone hit Bengaluru, causing chaos with hail, heavy rain, and winds up to 40 km/h, uprooting over 60 trees and flooding roads. The storm, which lasted an hour, led to major traffic jams, structural damage, and minor injuries. The hardest-hit areas included the western, southern, and eastern zones of the city.

On Monday, a cyclone originating from the Bay of Bengal unleashed chaos on Bengaluru, bombarding the city with hail and torrential rain. This severe weather resulted in more than 60 trees being uprooted and caused major disruptions to vehicle traffic due to widespread flooding.

The downpour, which began just after 6 PM and persisted intensely for about an hour, was accompanied by strong winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. This severe weather led to numerous trees and branches falling across various parts of the city, notably congesting traffic and complicating commute routines. The hardest-hit areas were in the western zone of Bengaluru, where 27 trees were reported down, followed by the southern zone with 18, and the eastern zone with 14. Other affected areas included Rajarajeshwarinagar and Mahadevpura.



The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) forest department responded promptly, clearing fallen trees from critical points. Despite these efforts, the sheer volume of debris caused prolonged traffic jams, particularly on major thoroughfares throughout the city. Notable incidents included a coconut tree that crashed onto a residence in Basaveshwar Nagar, fortunately resulting in no injuries.

Further complicating the situation were reports of waterlogged roads caused by silt buildup in drains, which had not been adequately cleared. Areas around Majestic, Okalipuram’s eight-lane road underbridge and Seshadripuram’s railway underbridge were especially impacted, rendering them nearly impassable. Similarly, the Bengaluru-Hosur highway and its adjacent service road experienced significant flooding, affecting countless commuters.

Adding to the chaos, the storm's powerful winds caused structural damage to a house in Banahalli near Chandapur, where a roof sheet was dislodged, leading to minor injuries to three occupants due to falling debris. Meanwhile, hail was reported in several locales including JP Nagar and Jayanagar, marking a dramatic climax to the storm’s fury.



The BBMP has reported a total rainfall of 131 mm within the hour, with the eastern zone of the city receiving the highest at 9.25 mm. This sudden deluge underscores the intense and rapid impact of the storm system, which had been predicted earlier in the day as dark clouds gathered, hinting at the impending storm.

In nearby Anekal, the weather manifested as a mix of moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, providing a brief respite from the preceding heat but also presenting challenges as pedestrians and two-wheeler riders scrambled for cover.

