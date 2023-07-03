Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hydration to Lowering Diabetes: 5 best benefits of drinking Barley water

    Quench your thirst and boost your health with barley water! Discover the incredible benefits of this refreshing elixir, from aiding digestion and supporting kidney health to regulating blood sugar levels and promoting a strong heart. Hydrate and revitalize your body naturally with the nourishing properties of barley water. Sip your way to well-being and embrace the age-old remedy loved by generations. Cheers to a healthier you with barley water!

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    Quench your thirst and boost your well-being with the refreshing goodness of barley water. A time-honoured beverage with a host of health benefits, barley water has been enjoyed for centuries. Made from the infusion of soaked barley grains, this soothing elixir offers a range of advantages for your body and overall wellness. From aiding digestion and promoting kidney health to regulating blood sugar levels and supporting heart health, barley water is a natural powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with soluble fibre, it helps maintain a healthy digestive system, prevents constipation, and promotes hydration and detoxification. Its low glycemic index makes it a favourable choice for those seeking blood sugar regulation and diabetes management. Additionally, barley water contains beta-glucans that assist in maintaining cholesterol levels, supporting cardiovascular health.

    Here are the 5 amazing health benefits of drinking Barley water.

    1. Improving Kidney health:

    Barley water acts as a natural diuretic, helping to flush out toxins from the body and promoting kidney health. It may assist in reducing the risk of kidney stones by preventing the formation of crystals and maintaining urinary tract health.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2. Hydration:

    Barley water is an excellent source of hydration, particularly during hot weather or periods of physical activity.

    3. Lowers Diabetes:

    Barley water has a low glycemic index, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those seeking to manage their blood sugar levels.

    4. Digestion:

    Barley water is known for its ability to support a healthy digestive system. It contains soluble fibre that aids in regulating bowel movements and preventing constipation.

    5. Strong Heart health:

    Regular consumption of barley water may contribute to a healthy heart.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 7:44 PM IST
