Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want flawless skin? 7 things to keep in mind to avoid acne

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Discover how your diet can impact acne and learn what foods to eat to avoid breakouts. This article provides insights into incorporating antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and other skin-friendly nutrients into your meals. Take control of your skin health with the right diet choices.

    article_image1

    Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While factors such as hormones, genetics, and skincare routines play a role in acne development, diet can also have a significant impact on your skin health. By making thoughtful choices about what you eat, you can help reduce the frequency and severity of acne breakouts. In this article, we will explore a range of foods that can promote clearer skin and help you avoid acne.

    article_image2

    Foods Rich in Antioxidants:
    Antioxidants help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to acne. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet, particularly those rich in vitamins A, C, and E. Examples include berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and bell peppers.

    Also Read | Quit smoking to exercise-7 ways to reduce cholesterol without medicine

     

    article_image3

    Whole Grains:
    Opt for whole grains instead of refined carbohydrates. Whole grains have a lower glycemic index, meaning they cause a slower and steadier rise in blood sugar levels. This can help prevent spikes in insulin, which may contribute to acne. Choose options such as whole wheat, quinoa, brown rice, and oats.

    Zinc-Rich Foods:
    Zinc plays a crucial role in skin health and helps regulate oil production and reduce inflammation. Foods rich in zinc include seafood (oysters, shrimp), lean meats, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Adding these to your diet can support clearer skin.

    article_image4

    Individual Sensitivities
    Pay attention to how your skin reacts to certain foods. Everyone's body is unique, and certain foods may trigger acne breakouts in some individuals. Keep a food diary to identify any potential culprits and adjust your diet accordingly.

    Probiotics
    They can help reduce inflammation and improve skin health. Include fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi in your diet to support a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

    Also Read: Skincare routine to Balanced diet -7 ways to look younger than your age

    article_image5

    Water
    Staying hydrated is essential for overall skin health. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out toxins, keeps your skin hydrated, and promotes a clearer complexion. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day.

    Omega-3 Fatty Acids:
    Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm inflammation associated with acne. Incorporate foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds into your meals to increase your omega-3 intake.

    Also Read: 10 Effective Tips to Keep Your House Smelling Fresh During Monsoon

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Lucknowi Biriya to Rabri: 6 UP cuisine delights to savour ATG EAI

    Lucknowi Biriyani to Rabri: 6 UP cuisine delights to savour

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre internet not impressed gcw

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre; internet not impressed

    Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight? RBA

    Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight?

    Jim Corbett to Chandra Prabha Wild Life sanctuary: 10 National Parks in UP for your next visit ATG EAI

    Jim Corbett to Chandra Prabha Wild Life sanctuary: 10 National Parks in UP for your next visit

    Taj Mahal to Jhansi Fort: 10 historical gems of UP ATG EAI

    Taj Mahal to Jhansi Fort: 10 historical gems of UP

    Recent Stories

    Sheet masks to Exfoliation-9 simple tips to get Korean glass skin RBA EAI

    Sheet masks to exfoliation-9 simple tips to get Korean glass skin

    Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia snt

    Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia

    Why Dhanush went bald? Actor spotted at Tirupati temple with sons Yatra and Linga MSW

    Why Dhanush went bald? Actor spotted at Tirupati temple with sons Yatra and Linga

    Lucknowi Biriya to Rabri: 6 UP cuisine delights to savour ATG EAI

    Lucknowi Biriyani to Rabri: 6 UP cuisine delights to savour

    Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement snt

    Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon