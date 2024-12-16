New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to launch in January 2025; Key details you need to know

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train, launching in January 2025, will provide faster, more comfortable overnight travel between New Delhi and Srinagar. With advanced safety features, the service aims to boost tourism and business in Jammu and Kashmir, covering over 800 km in under 13 hours.

The New Delhi to Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to debut in January 2025, revolutionizing overnight travel between the Indian capital and Jammu and Kashmir. This modern train will offer faster and more comfortable journeys, catering to both tourists and business travelers. According to reports, the train will be flagged off on January 26. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will cover the 800+ km distance in under 13 hours, departing from New Delhi at 7 PM and reaching Srinagar by 8 AM, allowing passengers to make the most of their daytime hours.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will make minimal stops at key stations such as Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, ensuring reduced delays while maintaining strong connectivity with important cities. It will operate on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a vital route aimed at improving rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. This new line will shorten travel time and provide passengers with a faster and more efficient journey.

Passengers can select from three class options: AC 3 Tier (Rs 2,000), AC 2 Tier (Rs 2,500), and AC First Class (Rs 3,000).

Each class offers enhanced sleeper facilities, providing a comfortable overnight journey. These diverse choices cater to a wide range of travelers, from those on a budget to those seeking a more luxurious experience.

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train showcases India's commitment to improving its railway infrastructure. Built by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), the train was introduced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024.

The launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is anticipated to greatly enhance tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. With its faster and more comfortable service, the train will make the region more accessible, attracting more visitors and contributing to the growth of its tourism economy.

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train represents a significant achievement in Indian railway development. With its blend of speed, efficiency, and comfort, it is poised to transform overnight travel in India, providing a smooth and premium journey experience.
 

