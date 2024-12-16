PM Narendra Modi chairs fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries, says P2G2 mantra key to Viksit Bharat

PM Narendra Modi emphasized collaboration, innovation, and sustainability at the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, urging states to work together to achieve a developed India by 2047.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and open dialogue among states as Team India works toward the vision of a developed India.

Modi reiterated that Pro-People Good Governance (P2G2) forms the foundation of the government’s vision and will be pivotal in achieving a developed India by 2047. He highlighted that the conference demonstrates the collective spirit needed to bring this vision to life.

The Prime Minister praised the emergence of startups in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and called on states to create an environment conducive to innovation. He urged governments to identify suitable locations for entrepreneurs, connect them with banking services, and provide other essential support mechanisms. Additionally, Modi emphasized the need to streamline business processes, encourage reforms, and strengthen governance to foster public participation and awareness of government initiatives.

Turning his attention to sustainability, Modi spoke about the Gobardhan program as a shining example of converting waste into wealth and its role in building a circular economy. He directed states to focus on the recycling of electronic waste, especially as technological advancements lead to a rise in digital waste. By converting e-waste into valuable resources, the initiative could reduce reliance on imports while advancing environmental goals.

Public health was another area of focus. The Prime Minister identified obesity as a significant challenge and linked the Fit India Movement with national development. Furthermore, he highlighted the urgent goal of achieving a TB-free India by 2025, emphasizing the role of ASHA and Anganwadi workers in driving this public health milestone.

Cultural heritage and technological advancements also featured in his address. Modi stressed the importance of digitizing India’s ancient manuscripts using technology and ensuring that PM Gati Shakti remains updated with environmental and disaster-prone area indicators, reflecting the interconnected challenges of infrastructure, climate change, and urbanization.

Modi further highlighted the critical role of human resource development in establishing cities as hubs of economic growth. He also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recognizing his legacy and continued inspiration for civil servants across the country on the occasion of his death anniversary and the celebration of his 150th birth anniversary this year.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called on all citizens to actively participate in the nation’s progress, emphasizing that the example of the freedom movement should inspire collective action. Just as diverse individuals came together to fight for independence, Modi said that every Indian must now join hands to build a developed India by 2047.

