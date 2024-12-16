Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024

Entertainment
Many films rocked the box office in 2024. In this package, we see which actor earned the most this year
Teja Sajja's film Hanuman, released in 2024, did a business of 296.5 crores. Teja is at number 10 on the list of highest-grossing actors
Sivakarthikeyan's film Amaran, released in 2024, earned 320 crores. Sivakarthikeyan is at number 9 on the list of highest-grossing stars
Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter, released this year, did a business of 344.46 crores. Accordingly, Hrithik is at number 8 on the list of highest-grossing actors
Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again collected 389.64 crores. Ajay is at number 7 on the list of highest-grossing stars in 2024
Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned 417.51 crores at the box office. Kartik is at number six on the list of highest-grossing stars of 2024
Jr. NTR's film Devara collected 443.8 crores in 2024. Accordingly, Jr. NTR is at number 5 on the list of highest-grossing actors
Thalapathy Vijay is at number four on the list of highest-earning stars in 2024. His film The Greatest of All Time did a business of 460.3 crores
Rajkummar Rao hit the jackpot in 2024. He is at number three on the list of highest-grossing stars this year. His film Stree 2 collected 874.58 crores
Prabhas's film Kalki 2898 AD collected 1050 crores this year. Prabhas is at number two on the list of highest-grossing actors in 2024
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 broke all records at the box office this year. He became the highest-earning actor in 2024. His film Pushpa 2 did a business of 1201.4 crores
