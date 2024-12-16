Entertainment

Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Highest-grossing actors of 2024

Many films rocked the box office in 2024. In this package, we see which actor earned the most this year

10. Teja Sajja

Teja Sajja's film Hanuman, released in 2024, did a business of 296.5 crores. Teja is at number 10 on the list of highest-grossing actors

9. Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan's film Amaran, released in 2024, earned 320 crores. Sivakarthikeyan is at number 9 on the list of highest-grossing stars

8. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter, released this year, did a business of 344.46 crores. Accordingly, Hrithik is at number 8 on the list of highest-grossing actors

7. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again collected 389.64 crores. Ajay is at number 7 on the list of highest-grossing stars in 2024

6. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned 417.51 crores at the box office. Kartik is at number six on the list of highest-grossing stars of 2024

5. Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR's film Devara collected 443.8 crores in 2024. Accordingly, Jr. NTR is at number 5 on the list of highest-grossing actors

4. Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is at number four on the list of highest-earning stars in 2024. His film The Greatest of All Time did a business of 460.3 crores

3. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao hit the jackpot in 2024. He is at number three on the list of highest-grossing stars this year. His film Stree 2 collected 874.58 crores

2. Prabhas

Prabhas's film Kalki 2898 AD collected 1050 crores this year. Prabhas is at number two on the list of highest-grossing actors in 2024

1. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 broke all records at the box office this year. He became the highest-earning actor in 2024. His film Pushpa 2 did a business of 1201.4 crores

(PHOTOS) Dhanashree Verma shares glamorous pictures on Instagram

Zakir Hussain: Grammy to Padma Shri; achievements of the Tabla maestro

Actress Anushka Sen’s lavish Mumbai house worth crores– Inside photos

Allu Arjun’s 100 crore box-shaped luxurious bungalow– Inside photos