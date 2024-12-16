Who is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 winner, know his prize money and total earnings

Nikhil created history by winning Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, taking home the highest prize money ever awarded in the show's history—a whopping ₹55 lakhs.

Nikhil's historic win in Bigg Boss Telugu 8. He secured the highest prize money in the show's history—₹55 lakhs. Being a non-Telugu actor, he faced criticism and was labeled as part of the 'Kannada batch.' His relationship with Yashmi also led to character accusations.

Housemates questioned Nikhil's character, accusing him of using women. Despite this, he maintained composure and avoided reacting impulsively. He stood strong and displayed gentlemanly behavior, ultimately winning Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Nikhil won the highest prize money in Bigg Boss history. While previous winners received up to ₹50 lakhs, this season's prize was ₹55 lakhs. His weekly remuneration was ₹2.25 lakhs, totaling ₹33 lakhs over 15 weeks.

With ₹55 lakhs prize money and ₹33 lakhs remuneration, Nikhil earned ₹88 lakhs from Bigg Boss Telugu 8. He also received a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. His total earnings are estimated to be around ₹1 crore.

Nikhil expressed gratitude, stating he learned from both supporters and critics. He received the trophy from Ram Charan. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 8 concluded with a relatively low-key celebration.

