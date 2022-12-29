Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Know about 10th Sikh Guru; here are some quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook wishes

According to the Julian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of the Sikhs, was born on December 22, 1666 in Patna, Bihar. Because this calendar is no longer in use, his 356th birthday will be celebrated on December 29 this year. On this day every year, gurudwaras are decked and people attend to give special prayers. Bhajans, Kirtans, and Ardaas are organised in his honour, and langar is provided throughout the day.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is an auspicious day observed every year by the Sikh community to pay honour to the Sikh guru. After his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, was killed by Aurangzeb, Guru Gobind Singh was designated the 10th Sikh leader at the age of nine. For his beliefs against injustice and social prejudice, the 10th Guru has inspired millions of individuals worldwide.

Guru Gobind Singh was the son of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and was given the name Gobind Rai. As a kid, he studied Persian, Sanskrit, and military tactics to become a warrior.

On Baisakhi, a spring holiday celebrated by Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth. Prior to his death in 1708, he abolished the Guru tradition and designated the Guru Granth Sahib, a sacred text for Sikhs, to be the permanent Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab.

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Very Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

Gurupurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven."

"I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots."

"For this purpose was I born, let all virtuous people understand. I was born to advance righteousness, to emancipate the good, and to destroy all evil-doers root and branch."

"Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds."

"Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck."

"All human beings have the same eyes, the same ears, the same body composed of earth, air, fire and water"

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within"

"Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds"