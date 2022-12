Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

2023 holiday calendar: Check out the dates and days of major festivals in 2023, and plan accordingly.

Dates for the 2023 festival: The new year is approaching, and preparations are underway worldwide to usher in 2023 with style. Knowing the festival calendar is critical if you're organising holidays or other significant occasions. Many families organise their vacations around national holidays. Individuals frequently have to reschedule their plans when a holiday occurs on the weekend. Here's a glance at the festival calendar for 2023.

January 2023

January 14 (Saturday) - Lohri

January 15 (Sunday) - Makar Sankranti / Pongal

January 26 (Thursday) - Basant Panchami / Saraswati puja

February 2023

February 5 (Sunday) - Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 18 (Saturday) - Mahashivaratri

March 2023

March 8 (Wednesday) - Holi

March 22 (Wednesday) - Chaitra Navratri

March 30 (Thursday) - Ram Navami

April 2023

April 4 (Tuesday) - Mahavir Jayanti

April 7 (Friday) - Good Friday

April 9 (Sunday) - Easter

April 14 (Friday) - Baisakhi

April 22 (Saturday) - Akshaya Tritiya

April 22 (Saturday) - Eid-ul-Fitr

May 2023

May 5 (Friday) - Buddha Purnima

June 2023

June 20 (Tuesday) - Jagannath Rath Yatra

June 29 (Thursday) - Bakrid

July 2023

July 3 (Monday) - Guru Purnima

July 28 (Friday) - Muharram

August 2023

August 21 (Monday) - Nag Panchami

August 29 (Tuesday) - Onam

August 30 (Wednesday) - Raksha Bandhan

September 2023

September 7 (Thursday) - Janmashtami

September 19 (Tuesday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2023

October 14 (Saturday): Mahalaya

October 15 (Sunday) - Sharad Navratri

October 22 (Sunday) - Maha Ashtami

October 23 (Monday) - Maha Navami

October 24 (Tuesday) - Dussehra

October 28 (Saturday) - Valmiki Jayanti

November 2023

November 1 (Wednesday)- Karva Chauth

November 10 (Friday) - Dhanteras

November 12 (Sunday) - Diwali

November 14 (Tuesday) - Govardhan Puja

November 14 (Tuesday) - Bhai Dooj

November 19 (Sunday) - Chhath Puja

November 19 (Sunday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2023

December 25 (Monday) - Christmas

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. In some cases, dates can change.) Asianet News does not confirm this.