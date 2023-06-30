Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Egg to Cheesy Maggi-7 ways to cook yummy instant noodles

    Maggi noodles are a popular instant noodle brand known for their quick and easy preparation. They come in various flavours and are loved for their convenience and versatility.

    Maggi noodles are a brand of instant noodles created by Nestlé. They are made from wheat flour and come in various flavours, including classic masala, vegetables, and chicken. Known for their quick cooking time, Maggi noodles have become a go-to choice for a convenient and satisfying meal. People of all ages often enjoy them, and can be customized with additional ingredients like vegetables, eggs, or cheese to enhance their taste and nutritional value.

    Here are seven ideas to make your Maggi noodles even yummier:

    1. Classic Masala Maggi: Cook Maggi noodles per the packet's instructions. Once cooked, add the masala seasoning provided in the packet and mix well. You can add extra spices like chili powder or cumin powder to enhance the flavor.
    2. Veggie Delight Maggi: Boost the nutritional value of your Maggi by adding a variety of colorful vegetables. Sauté some diced onions, bell peppers, carrots, and peas in a little oil. Then, add the cooked Maggi noodles and seasoning, mix well, and enjoy a veggie-packed meal.
    3. Cheesy Maggi: After cooking the Maggi noodles, sprinkle grated cheese on top while it's still hot. Allow the cheese to melt and mix it well. The result is a creamy and indulgent cheesy Maggi that will satisfy your cravings.
    4. Spicy Maggi: For those who enjoy a bit of heat, add some chopped green chilies, chili sauce, or hot sauce to your Maggi noodles. Adjust the amount according to your spice tolerance and give your Maggi a fiery kick.
    5. Egg Maggi: Cook the Maggi noodles as usual. In a separate pan, scramble an egg with a little salt and pepper. Once cooked, mix the scrambled egg into the cooked noodles. This adds protein and a unique flavor to your Maggi.

    Also Read: Saffron: The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits

    1. Schezwan Maggi: Prepare a Schezwan sauce by sautéing garlic, ginger, and red chili paste in oil. Add the cooked Maggi noodles and mix well. The spicy and tangy Schezwan flavor will elevate your Maggi to a whole new level.
    2. Maggi Stir-Fry: Cook the Maggi noodles and drain them. In a separate pan, stir-fry some vegetables like cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and carrots with soy sauce and a pinch of salt. Add the cooked noodles to the pan and toss everything together for a flavorful Maggi stir-fry.

    Also Read: Samosa to Jalebi-8 cheapest street foods in India

    Remember to customize these recipes according to your taste preferences and dietary restrictions. Feel free to experiment with different ingredients and spices to create your unique variations of yummy Maggi noodles.

     

     

     

