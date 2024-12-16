Entertainment
Everyone knows Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma. Her identity is no longer hidden from anyone. She has achieved a lot on her own merit.
Dhanashree will soon be seen in a Telugu film. She is working hard day and night for this. After appearing in the movie, she will become even more popular.
Fans keep talking about the relationship between Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Many people even talk about their divorce.
Dhanashree Verma keeps sharing her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account. Fans are mesmerized by her beauty and style.
On Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife shared several pictures on her Instagram account. She is seen creating a buzz in a black outfit.
In this picture, Dhanashree looks no less than a Bollywood actress. Fans are praising her beauty. Her style is captivating.
Fans are showering likes and comments on Dhanashree Verma's pictures. Everyone is praising her beauty.
