Samosa to Jalebi-

8 cheapest street foods in India 

Vada Pav:

A popular street food from Mumbai, vada pav consists of a deep-fried potato patty (vada) served in a bun (pav) with chutney.  

Pani Puri/Gol Gappa:

This popular street food consists of small, hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy and tangy water (pani) with tamarind chutney.

Samosa:

Samosas are deep-fried triangular pastries filled with a savoury mixture of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. 

Pav Bhaji:

This dish originated in Mumbai and consists of a spicy vegetable curry (bhaji) served with buttered pav (bread rolls). 

Aloo Tikki:

A shallow-fried potato patty mixed with spices and served with chutney, curd and tomato sause.

Bhel Puri:

This street food has a tangy and spicy taste; made with puffed rice, sev (crispy noodles), chopped vegetables, chutneys, and spices.

Jalebi:

Very popular sweet in India made by deep-frying batter in a pretzel or circular shape and then soaking it in sugar syrup. It is a cheap and popular dessert option.

Kati Roll:

This is Kolkata's popular street food. They consist of a paratha (flatbread) filled with various fillings like kebabs, chicken, paneer, or vegetables.

