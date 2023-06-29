Lifestyle
8 cheapest street foods in India
A popular street food from Mumbai, vada pav consists of a deep-fried potato patty (vada) served in a bun (pav) with chutney.
This popular street food consists of small, hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy and tangy water (pani) with tamarind chutney.
Samosas are deep-fried triangular pastries filled with a savoury mixture of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat.
This dish originated in Mumbai and consists of a spicy vegetable curry (bhaji) served with buttered pav (bread rolls).
A shallow-fried potato patty mixed with spices and served with chutney, curd and tomato sause.
This street food has a tangy and spicy taste; made with puffed rice, sev (crispy noodles), chopped vegetables, chutneys, and spices.
Very popular sweet in India made by deep-frying batter in a pretzel or circular shape and then soaking it in sugar syrup. It is a cheap and popular dessert option.
This is Kolkata's popular street food. They consist of a paratha (flatbread) filled with various fillings like kebabs, chicken, paneer, or vegetables.