    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali

    Diwali 2022: This article should be your first thing to read if you have diabetes and enjoy/love sweets. Check out some suggestions listed below to learn more.

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is just around the way, therefore there is already an abundance of delicious food, drinks and preparations. As we all know, Diwali would be lacking without sweets. And desire control becomes really challenging. This article should be your first stop if you have diabetes and enjoy sweets. Check out the ideas listed below to learn more.

    Moderation eating: 
    If you have diabetes, go to your doctor and establish a list of permitted sweets for yourself before Diwali. By doing this, you'll make sure that you don't miss out on any classic sweets and get a sense of the portion sizes that are most beneficial to your health.

    Diet control: 
    Numerous beans, including lentils, kidney, black, and chickpea beans, have a low glycemic index. In contrast to desserts loaded with sugar and fat, eating them won't cause a surge in blood sugar.

    Exercise
    While the sheer variety of sweet and fried dishes, followed by sugary drinks, might be tempting during Diwali, exercising caution and watching your eating quantities is always best. Avoid ghee-filled laddoos and instead to consume seasonal fruits if you have a strong need for anything sweet. By doing this, you'll be able to expand your palette and sample new foods while still controlling your consumption of sugar and carbohydrates.

    Monitor your blood sugar levels: 
    If you have diabetes, you understand how crucial it is to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly. By doing this attentively throughout Diwali, you can prevent dangerously high sugar levels and exhaustion or fainting spells during the celebrations.

