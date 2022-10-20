Diwali 2022: Kindle to smartwatch; 5 gadgets one can gift to your loved ones

The Festival of Lights is the season to indulge with gold, real estate, food hampers, vehicles, or just mobile phones, electronics, and other gadgets. Here are top 5 gadgets you can buy or gift your loved ones.

In India, Diwali has long been associated with gift-giving and shopping. The time has come to splurge on items like gold, real estate, food baskets, cars, or even just electronics, gadgets, and other tech. You might not know which goods to choose from given the quantity of options. The top 5 devices to buy and give this Diwali are listed below to help you narrow down your choices. Your requirements, whether they are for you or your family, will be met by these things.

Smartwatch: The ideal present to give members of your family or friends who are health and fitness enthusiasts is a smartwatch. Not only can smartwatches assess heart rates and oxygen levels, but they also have multiple sports modes and fitness tracking capabilities. The Apple Watch Series 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Realme Watch 3, and other models are among the smartwatches to take into consideration. Fitness bands: To make the event of Diwali extra memorable for your family or friends, in addition to smartwatches, you can also give them fitness bands. Some of the better options are the Noise ColorFit Pro 2, Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Activity Tracker, Mi Smart Band 5, and others.

Amazon Kindle: Electronic books are far less expensive than physical books, and you can preserve trees by using less paper. Why not give a full library instead? A Kindle will last you forever with its huge selection of books and long battery life. Tablet: Tablets may be the ideal option if you don't enjoy using computers but require a bigger screen than a smartphone for binge-watching, reading, and other leisure activities. You might think about giving the Realme Pad X, Apple iPad Air, or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as some of the greatest tablets if you're seeking for ideas.