Diwali 2022: Here are 5 DIY scrubs you can try out for glowing skin

Do you want a natural sparkle to your skin this Diwali without spending much money? Try out these homemade body scrubs and get soft and clear skin. From oily to combination skins, here are some DIY scrubs for all.



Homemade recipes for skin care are always prefered over a treasure of our skincare product. We don't have to spend a fortune on packaged skincare products. DIY recipes help us to achieve extraordinary transformation and save in a small way. Get ready to experience this for all skin types! Diwali 2022, feel rejuvenated like a princess using DIY scrubs. Top 5 body scrubs for skin rejuvenation made in the comforts of your own home. Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

Body scrub using coffee: Coffee has antioxidant properties to protect the skin from environmental stressors and eliminate dead skin. A great natural exfoliator, sugar helps to remove dead and dull skin gently. Coffee is an ingredient that is readily available at home to prepare homemade body scrubs. Ingredients: 1/4 cup ground coffee

1/4 cup brown sugar

One tablespoon of olive oil

Two vitamin E capsules

Yoghurt and oatmeal body scrub: Best homemade scrub for tan removal, especially for sensitive skin. Oatmeal has soothing properties that calm redness, yoghurt is helpful as a skin-lightening and hydrating agent, and Honey helps retains skin moisture. One of the best body scrubs, especially for women, is homemade. Ingredients: One tablespoon of ground oats

One tablespoon yoghurt (you can replace yoghurt with rosewater if you are allergic to it)

Green tea and honey body scrub: The unique properties of green tea work wonder when it comes to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant help in reducing skin redness, inflammation, irritation and rashes. Honey is available naturally, and it helps to gently exfoliate and keep the skin smooth by removing tan, soft, and hydrated skin. Best suitable body scrub made at home for dry skin. Ingredients: Green tea

Honey

Sugar

