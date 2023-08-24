Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 things to keep in mind before buying a floor cleaner

    .gular cleaning also helps prolong your floors' life, reducing the need for costly repairs or replacement. Here are some of the top things to look for when choosing a floor cleaner

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Floor cleaners are an essential tool for maintaining a clean and hygienic home or workspace. Whether you have hardwood, tile, laminate, or any other type of flooring, keeping it clean and free of dirt, dust, and debris is important for your space's aesthetics and health. Regular cleaning also helps to prolong the life of your floors, reducing the need for costly repairs or replacement.

    There are some floor cleaners known for their powerful and efficient cleaning capabilities, leaving floors sparkling clean and free of dirt, dust, and debris. The floor cleaners are designed to meet the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness, making them an ideal choice for homes. By using Karcher floor cleaners, individuals can contribute to the Swachh Bharat, which aims to create a cleaner and healthier India by promoting sanitation and cleanliness. 

    Here are some of the top things to look for when choosing a floor cleaner:

    1. Type of Floor: Different types of flooring require different cleaning methods, so it’s important to choose a cleaner that is specifically designed for the type of flooring you have. For example - a floor cleaner that is safe for hardwood may not be suitable for use on tile or laminate.

    2. Size of Floor to be Cleaned: Take a look at the area to be cleaned. For example – if you have a small area, then you may need a smaller-sized vacuum cleaner, whereas, for larger floor areas, you may require a powerful and larger-sized vacuum cleaner.

    3. Cleaning Efficiency: If you have a larger floor area to clean, you may need a cleaner with a higher cleaning efficiency to ensure that the job is done quickly and effectively. This may require a more powerful motor or a larger cleaning head.

    4. Powerful Motor and Suction: A more powerful motor and stronger suction will allow the cleaner to pick up dirt and debris more effectively. This is particularly important for carpets or rugs that require deep cleaning

    5. Filtration System: A good filtration system is important if you or anyone in your household suffers from allergies or asthma. So, it’s better to look for a cleaner with a HEPA filter that can trap even the smallest particle.

    6. Tank Capacity: The size of the tank will determine how often you need to stop and refill the cleaner. Consider the size of the area you need to clean and how frequently you plan to use the cleaner to determine the appropriate tank capacity.

    7. Accessories and Attachments: Look for a cleaner with a variety of attachments and accessories to make cleaning different surfaces and hard-to-reach areas easier.

    8. Noise Level: This is another important factor to consider while choosing a floor cleaner. Particularly, when you have pets or young children at home. A quieter cleaner can be less disruptive to your daily routine and make cleaning easier when others are around. It's also important to consider your sensitivity to noise, as a loud cleaner may be unpleasant to use for extended periods.

    9. Budget: Consider the price of the cleaner and your budget. Then, you will be able to find an effective cleaner at a lower price, but make sure it meets your requirements as well.

    By Jatinder Kaul - Managing Director - Karcher India

