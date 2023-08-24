Lifestyle
A wholesome combination of moong dal and rice, flavored with simple spices. It's light on the stomach and provides a good balance of protein and carbohydrates.
A protein-packed dish made with cottage cheese (paneer) and nutrient-dense spinach. It's a great way to incorporate leafy greens into your diet.
Grilled tandoori chicken marinated in yogurt and aromatic spices is a protein-rich option. Remove the skin to reduce fat content.
A refreshing and fiber-rich salad made with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions, and a tangy dressing. It's a perfect combination of protein and fiber.
A protein-packed snack made from sprouted lentils or legumes, mixed with onions, tomatoes, and spices. It's a tasty way to boost your protein intake.
A modern twist on traditional pulao, this version uses quinoa instead of rice. Quinoa is a complete protein and adds a nutty flavor to the dish.
A colorful medley of seasonal fruits like papaya, apples, pomegranate, and oranges, sprinkled with chaat masala for a tangy kick. This is a nutritious and satisfying snack.