    Cyber attacks on rise: Check out top 10 most and least common 4-digit PINs

    Many people have difficulty selecting and remembering a passcode, especially when it involves four-digit pins. But if you plan to default to something as easy as 1-2-3, you might want to rethink making that your password. A new cybersecurity study revealed the most popular pins people use that could result in your account being hacked.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    India is one of the most targeted countries in the world, with a 33% rise in cyber assaults year on year in the first quarter of 2024, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said. Cybercriminals use computer system and network vulnerabilities to target individuals, corporations, and governments. They utilise a variety of ways, including phishing schemes and ransomware, to acquire critical information.

    A weak PIN is the simplest approach for an attacker to compromise any system. A weak PIN may be something apparent, like "1234" or "0000," or something easy to guess based on personal information, such as your birth date or phone number.

    And now, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are:

    • 1234
    • 1111
    • 0000
    • 1212
    • 7777
    • 1004
    • 2000
    • 4444
    • 2222
    • 6969

    Using a basic or readily guessable PIN might make you a prime target for fraudsters. To secure your accounts and devices, you should emphasise security when setting a PIN. A strong, unique PIN can considerably limit the danger of unwanted access to your critical data.

    Here are some least common PINs:

    • 8557
    • 8438
    • 9539
    • 7063
    • 6827
    • 0859
    • 6793
    • 0738
    • 6835
    • 8093 

    Despite precautions, passcodes can still be hacked. Therefore, the report further suggests using password managers for added security. 

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
