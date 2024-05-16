Cyber attacks on rise: Check out top 10 most and least common 4-digit PINs
Many people have difficulty selecting and remembering a passcode, especially when it involves four-digit pins. But if you plan to default to something as easy as 1-2-3, you might want to rethink making that your password. A new cybersecurity study revealed the most popular pins people use that could result in your account being hacked.
India is one of the most targeted countries in the world, with a 33% rise in cyber assaults year on year in the first quarter of 2024, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said. Cybercriminals use computer system and network vulnerabilities to target individuals, corporations, and governments. They utilise a variety of ways, including phishing schemes and ransomware, to acquire critical information.
A weak PIN is the simplest approach for an attacker to compromise any system. A weak PIN may be something apparent, like "1234" or "0000," or something easy to guess based on personal information, such as your birth date or phone number.
And now, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are:
- 1234
- 1111
- 0000
- 1212
- 7777
- 1004
- 2000
- 4444
- 2222
- 6969
Using a basic or readily guessable PIN might make you a prime target for fraudsters. To secure your accounts and devices, you should emphasise security when setting a PIN. A strong, unique PIN can considerably limit the danger of unwanted access to your critical data.
Here are some least common PINs:
- 8557
- 8438
- 9539
- 7063
- 6827
- 0859
- 6793
- 0738
- 6835
- 8093
Despite precautions, passcodes can still be hacked. Therefore, the report further suggests using password managers for added security.