7 morning breathing exercises to ward off stress, cultivate inner calm

Combat morning stress with these seven calming breathing exercises. From deep belly breathing to box breathing, try these effective techniques that cultivate inner calm and help you start your day with a renewed sense of tranquillity and focus.

Morning stress can cast a shadow over the entire day, affecting your mood, productivity, and overall well-being. Incorporating simple yet effective breathing exercises into your morning routine can be a game-changer. Here are seven calming breathing techniques to help you start your day with tranquility and resilience against stress.

1. Deep Belly Breathing

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to expand. Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling stress melt away as your body relaxes with each breath.

2. 4-7-8 Technique

Inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of seven, and exhale for a count of eight. This technique promotes relaxation and encourages a steady, calming rhythm.

3. Alternate Nostril Breathing

Using your thumb and ring finger, close one nostril and inhale through the other. Switch nostrils and exhale. This practice balances energy and reduces stress.

4. Box Breathing

Inhale for a count of four, hold for four, exhale for four, and pause for four. Visualize tracing the four sides of a box with your breath for a structured, calming routine.

ALSO READ: Breathe easy: 6 effective home remedies for reducing asthma attack

5. Morning Ujjayi Breathing

This yoga technique involves breathing in and out through your nose while slightly constricting the back of your throat. It produces a soothing, ocean-like sound that eases tension.

6. Breath Awareness Meditation

Close your eyes and focus solely on your breath. Observe its rhythm, temperature, and sensation, gradually letting go of any stress or distractions.

ALSO READ: Managing Panic Attacks: 6 effective tips for finding calm

7. Progressive Relaxation Breathing

Start by tensing and then releasing each muscle group as you breathe deeply. This exercise fosters physical and mental relaxation, dispelling morning stress.