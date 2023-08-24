Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 morning breathing exercises to ward off stress, cultivate inner calm

    Combat morning stress with these seven calming breathing exercises. From deep belly breathing to box breathing, try these effective techniques that cultivate inner calm and help you start your day with a renewed sense of tranquillity and focus.

    7 morning breathing exercises to ward off stress, cultivate inner calm LMA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Morning stress can cast a shadow over the entire day, affecting your mood, productivity, and overall well-being. Incorporating simple yet effective breathing exercises into your morning routine can be a game-changer. Here are seven calming breathing techniques to help you start your day with tranquility and resilience against stress.

    1. Deep Belly Breathing

    Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to expand. Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling stress melt away as your body relaxes with each breath.

    2. 4-7-8 Technique

    Inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of seven, and exhale for a count of eight. This technique promotes relaxation and encourages a steady, calming rhythm.

    3. Alternate Nostril Breathing

    Using your thumb and ring finger, close one nostril and inhale through the other. Switch nostrils and exhale. This practice balances energy and reduces stress.

    4. Box Breathing

    Inhale for a count of four, hold for four, exhale for four, and pause for four. Visualize tracing the four sides of a box with your breath for a structured, calming routine.

    ALSO READ: Breathe easy: 6 effective home remedies for reducing asthma attack

    5. Morning Ujjayi Breathing

    This yoga technique involves breathing in and out through your nose while slightly constricting the back of your throat. It produces a soothing, ocean-like sound that eases tension.

    6. Breath Awareness Meditation

    Close your eyes and focus solely on your breath. Observe its rhythm, temperature, and sensation, gradually letting go of any stress or distractions.

    ALSO READ: Managing Panic Attacks: 6 effective tips for finding calm

    7. Progressive Relaxation Breathing

    Start by tensing and then releasing each muscle group as you breathe deeply. This exercise fosters physical and mental relaxation, dispelling morning stress.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well ADC EIA

    Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well

    Numerology Prediction for August 24 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 24 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Capricorn Virgo Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, good day for Virgo & more

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet MSW EAI

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet

    Indian ingredients: 5 surprising benefits of Saffron in improving your Eye Health vma eai

    Indian ingredients: 5 surprising benefits of Saffron in improving your Eye Health

    Recent Stories

    Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well ADC EIA

    Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well

    Numerology Prediction for August 24 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 24 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Capricorn Virgo Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, good day for Virgo & more

    WATCH Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon