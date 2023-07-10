7 things you should avoid doing before bed

By avoiding these habits and activities before bedtime, you can create a calm and restful environment that promotes quality sleep and helps you feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

A bedtime routine and a conducive sleep environment are crucial to ensuring a restful night. Getting a good night's sleep is essential for our overall well-being. During sleep, our body undergoes vital processes for physical and mental restoration. It promotes physical healing and growth, repairs tissues and muscles, and boosts our immune system. Sleep is crucial in cognitive function, memory consolidation, learning, and emotional regulation. It helps improve concentration, decision-making, and mood stability. Adequate sleep also contributes to maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress levels, and reducing the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and mental health disorders. Prioritizing quality sleep ensures we wake up refreshed, energized, and ready to face the day.

Know that a good night's sleep is crucial for our overall health and well-being. Here are several reasons why we need a good sleep at night:

Engaging in mentally stimulating activities like work-related tasks, intense exercise, or playing stimulating video games can make it difficult to relax and wind down. Electronic devices: The blue light emitted by electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, can suppress the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. Avoid using these devices for at least an hour before bed.

Stressful or emotionally charged discussions: Engaging in intense or emotionally charged conversations before bed can increase stress levels, making it harder to relax and fall asleep peacefully.

