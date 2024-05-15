Happy Birthday Ryan Gravenberch: 8 facts about the Dutch soccer star

FOOTBALL
Ryan Gravenberch was born on May 16, 2002, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and began his football journey at a young age.
Gravenberch joined the esteemed Ajax Youth Academy at the age of 8, where he honed his skills and developed into a promising talent.
At just 16 years old, Ryan Gravenberch made his professional debut for AFC Ajax in September 2018, becoming the youngest debutant in the club's history.
The 2019-2020 season marked Gravenberch's breakout year, where he established himself as a key player for Ajax's senior team, showcasing his exceptional talent.
Gravenberch's impressive performances earned him recognition at the international level, and he made his debut for the Netherlands national team.
Known for his composure, vision, and technical ability, Gravenberch operates primarily as a central midfielder, dictating play and orchestrating attacks with good ball control.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) tall, Gravenberch possesses an imposing physical presence on the pitch.
Ryan Gravenberch has already tasted success at a young age, winning the Eredivisie title with Ajax in the 2020-2021 season, showcasing his ability to thrive in pressure situations.