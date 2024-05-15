Pakistan MP credits India's global success to education system, dubs jobless youth of Pak as threat (WATCH)

In a recent address to the Pakistani National Assembly, MP Syed Mustafa Kamal ignited a stirring discourse by shining a spotlight on Pakistan's educational shortcomings while drawing a comparative nod towards India's educational achievements. With candid concern, Kamal highlighted the staggering statistic of "2 crore 62 lakh children in Pakistan not going to school," urging a collective national effort to rectify this critical issue.

Kamal also underscored the profound implications of a large segment of Pakistan’s youth being deprived of education. He further emphasized that economic progress cannot thrive sustainably amidst such a stark educational deficit, warning that neglecting this fundamental aspect jeopardizes the nation's future from within.

However, what truly captured attention was Kamal’s acknowledgment of India's strides in education and its consequential global economic influence. Drawing a parallel between the two neighbouring nations, Kamal lauded India for its foresight in providing education that aligned with global demands. He pointed out the remarkable feat of 25 Indian CEOs helming top global companies, collectively worth a staggering $5 trillion.

"2 crore 62 lakh children of Pakistan are not going to schools. No matter how much we speak about growth and economy... we have to come together as a nation to address this issue... we shouldn't be able to sleep in peace unless we resolve the fact that 2 crore 62 lakh children are not going to schools. These children are growing up without going to school. No matter how much you grow economically, they will erode you from within. We have more population of children who are not going to schools in comparison to countries worldwide," the Pakistani MP was heard saying in a video that went viral on X.

He added, "This is not an issue of just Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this is a problem of our entire nation. If in the next 5 years, if we focus on providing primary education and bring it on track, we will do a big favour to the nation. 68% of youth in Pakistan is an opportunity and threat as well. If we don't channelize them, give them direction and provide them with jobs the same youth will become a threat for the nation. Pakistani universities are industries for producing jobless youth. They hold degrees in their hands, but they have no jobs anywhere because we are not teaching what is demanded in the world."

Kamal's juxtaposition of Pakistan's educational struggles with India’s success story shed light on the transformative power of education in shaping a nation’s destiny. By emphasizing how India’s educated workforce has fueled economic growth and attracted global investments, he underscored the pivotal role of education in driving prosperity.

"I'll give you an example. Our neighbours India taught its people 30 years ago what was needed by the world. Indians are CEOs of 25 top global companies in the world. These 25 Indian CEOs are worth 5 trillion dollars. If today India is booming and growing it's because of such people, who were given education that was required by thw world. They went worldwide and worked in several other countries. There is an abundance of investments in India. Pakistan's IT export is 2.7 billion dollars, India's IT exports is around 270 billion dollars. We have reserve, which we cannot even spend because we have taken loan, of around 6-8 billion dollars. India's reserve is around 608 billion dollars. How did this happen?" he said.

"Majority of chunk of dollars that come to Pakistan are from expatriates. If you want to expand that number to around 100 billion dollars then you have to provide the right education to the children and youth of this country which is required by rest of the countries in the world. That's how you will turn your human resources to human capital," he further remarked.

While Kamal’s speech resonated with admiration for India's educational achievements, it also served as a poignant call to action for Pakistan to prioritize education as a cornerstone of its developmental agenda. As the nation grapples with socio-economic challenges, Kamal’s words echo the sentiment that investing in education isn't merely an investment in individuals but in the collective prosperity and progress of the nation.

Latest Videos